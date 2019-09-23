Listen to the oceans’ call, we need to keep them resilient

The concept of natural capital provides a way to deliver such economic assessments and can be included in national accounts and corporate decision-making to deliver a just transition to inclusive wealth for all. Mangroves and other coastal features have a high carbon sequestration rate; they, in turn, depend on the marine ecosystems around them to maintain carbon cycles and biodiversity, and deliver coastal protection and resilience.

From remote sensing technology to project finance for new data infrastructure, public-private partnerships and blended finance can support countries in meeting their UN sustainable development goals. Development banks and other financial institutions will spend about $70-trillion globally on infrastructure over the next two decades. We need to make sure that this spending is climate-smart and aligned with nature, rather than contributing to the destruction of the natural environment that supports us all.

Ocean finance can draw on the experiences from other areas, such as green and renewable financing, but this requires marine biologists and conservation activists willing to gain a grounding in the workings of the financial sector. Adaptation finance is particularly relevant for coastal areas in marine systems and key to implementation of the Paris agreement. Innovative finance, linking payments to outcomes, blended finance and impact investing can all play a role in developing an ocean finance infrastructure that is equal to the mission of delivering a sustainable ocean.

This is a big shift; we have to push all banks, mutual funds and others to account for impacts. We need science, economics and technology innovation to urgently deliver ocean solutions at the right scale.

SA has recently increased protection of its continental waters to 5% within MPAs. This improvement on 0.4% is a significant achievement, but the hope is to secure 10% protection of the oceans around SA by 2020, with scientists calling for at least 30% to achieve ocean health and resilience.

MPAs have several benefits, including the conservation of threatened species and sensitive areas, combating the threats of climate change and ensuring the sustainable use of our ocean resources. Considering the current state of our oceans, we cannot afford to not have significant protection in place. There is a regional movement for increased ocean protection that all South Africans can be a part of — @oceanimpactsa or www.oceanimpact.co.za.

You can also commit and make a difference by supporting the #OceanCallForG7. The objective of the ocean call is to communicate the importance of ocean protection within the framework of climate change, and the urgent need for effective measures to be taken by G7 leaders to preserve our marine environments.

Citizens, NGOs, businesses, local authorities, heads of state and governments: the whole of society must now commit themselves to protect the oceans against ongoing threats.

• Thiele is with the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies, based in Potsdam, Germany.