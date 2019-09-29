Young Russian climate activists dare to come out of the shadows

Moscow — At 15 years old, Margarita Naumenko is one of the youngest participants in Russia’s Fridays For Future climate protest movement. Each week, she stands in downtown Moscow with other young activists chanting, brandishing posters and demanding the government take action on worsening climate change threats.

Her parents support her decision to protest, Naumenko says, but they are less convinced about the urgency of slowing the climate change. “I tried talking to them and changing their opinion. But that is not easy.”

Led largely by young people, Russia’s nascent climate protest movement has taken on the challenge of changing minds in a country where, not long ago, both the public and politicians were sceptical about the need to act quickly on climate change.

The protests may be having some effect. Earlier this month, Russia announced it would join the 2015 Paris Agreement to fight climate change — one of the last countries to do so. The country is the world’s fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases and was the biggest emitter not to have agreed to the landmark global climate deal.

Before the announcement, activists in Moscow held about 50 individual protests, after previously having been denied a permit to demonstrate as part of a large-scale global climate strike in February.

Naumenko joined the movement five months ago, inspired after attending a lecture on improving sustainability in the education system and after seeing Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old figurehead of the youth climate movement, speak on television. “I thought, ‘Why don’t I take any action?’,” Naumenko tells the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “We have just one planet. If we do not care about it, who else will?”

Growing protests

Since the first mass eco-protest in Moscow’s Sokolniki Park in March — a day students around the world walked out of their classes to call for action on climate change — other Russian cities, such as St Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Irkutsk, have joined the climate campaign.

For Arshak Makichyan, it was the March protest in Moscow that sparked his involvement in climate activism. Since then, the young violinist has become one of the faces of Russia’s youth protest movement, demonstrating every week, often on his own.

He also acts as one of the co-ordinators of the movement, and part of his job is to apply for official permission to protest, which can be a time-consuming and frustrating process, he says.