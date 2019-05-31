World

Russia’s Tatprof: no pants please, we’re out-of-touch sexists

Russian company tells women to stop wearing trousers and to send (mostly male) managers selfies of them ‘glowing’ in their feminine outfits

31 May 2019 - 17:42 Umberto Bacchi
Russian President Putin takes a topless dip in the freezing waters of Lake Seliger. He has reportedly never worn a skirt. Picture: REUTERS
Russian President Putin takes a topless dip in the freezing waters of Lake Seliger. He has reportedly never worn a skirt. Picture: REUTERS

Tbilisi — A company’s offer of extra payments for women who wear a skirt or a dress to work has sparked a furious backlash in Russia, with feminists (and women in general) calling it a return to the Middle Ages.

Aluminium firm Tatprof promised 100 roubles ($1.50) a day to female staff who sent bosses a selfie of themselves dressed according to rules that also required them to wear modest make-up and have their hair tied up.

The “femininity marathon” would allow women to feel more feminine, and would brighten up the office for the — mainly male — staff, the company told news website TJurnal.

Russians took to social media to express their outrage.

“We are not here to make mans [sic] days brighter,” Instagram user jumagri wrote on the company’s page, while female and feminist blogger Zalina Marshenkulova described the move as “news from the Middle Ages”.

The company declined to comment, pointing to remarks issued to local media in which it denied the campaign was sexist.

They included the assertion that all the women who had sent in selfies so far — from accountants to sales managers to industrial safety specialists — “are smiling and even seem to be glowing”.

Jacqui Hunt, director of Equality Now’s European office, said the campaign perpetuated harmful stereotypes that held back both women and men.

“Such messages are derogatory and offensive for Russian women and perpetuate harmful assigned roles that hold back both women and men, impoverishing society rather than allowing it to flourish,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an e-mail.

Tatprof is based in Naberezhnye Chelny, a major industrial city in western Russia, and makes a range of aluminium products from window frames to balcony railings.

Russian women are barred by law from doing more than 450 jobs that entail “heavy work and work in harmful working conditions”, such as mining, firefighting and diving.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Where are the women running hedge funds?

Despite all their correct comments about gender diversity, the numbers show hedge funds around the world are simply paying it lip service
World
2 months ago

Google workers walk out in global protest over sexual harassment

Google Walkout For Real Change calls for employees and contractors to leave their workplaces 
World
6 months ago

Silicon Valley’s got nothing on China when it comes to tech sexism

Job ads for men only, or boasting of beautiful female employees as a workplace perk — these are some of the obstacles women face at China’s tech ...
World
1 year ago

Silicon Valley’s sexist style gets more criticism

Accusations about the lack of women in technology jobs and the unfair or crude treatment endured by some in the industry have simmered for years
World
1 year ago

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: ‘It’s a bully ...
World
2.
Russia’s Tatprof: no pants please, we’re ...
World
3.
China hits back at US with threat of its own ...
World
4.
UN’s arms sanctions against South Sudan are ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Follow Iceland — the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women

World / Europe

Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive may have been all show as it arrests ...

World / Middle East

Feminist film-makers tackle adult movie machismo

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.