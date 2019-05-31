Carmakers in Mexico panic over manic Trump tariff tweets

The automotive industry is bearing the brunt of trade-war crossfire again as US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs of as much as 25% on goods from Mexico, a key production hub for carmakers from Mazda to General Motors (GM).

Mexico is the largest source of US vehicle and vehicle-parts imports, meaning tariffs would increase costs for virtually every major manufacturer. In late-night tweets on Thursday, Trump warned that tariffs would start at 5% on June 10 and increase to 25% on October 1 unless Mexico stops immigrants from entering the US illegally.

A dozen of the world’s largest carmakers — including Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen — lost about $18bn in market value by the start of regular US trading Friday. The Bloomberg world auto manufacturers index slumped as much as 2.2% to the lowest intraday since July 2016.

“Tariffs will mean higher price tags on cars for sales in US and that will hit sales,” said Seiichi Miura, an analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. “While the impact will differ for each carmaker, all of them have moved into Mexico.”

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler shares all plunged at least 4% in New York trading. Critical models imported from Mexico include GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra and Fiat Chrysler’s Ram full-size pickups, the industry’s most profitable vehicles; Toyota’s Tacoma mid-size trucks; and sedans including Nissan Motor Co.’s Versa and Sentra, Volkswagen’s Jetta and the Mazda3.

A 25% tariff would be worth $86.6bn annually, which “could cripple the industry and cause major uncertainty,” Emmanuel Rosner, an auto analyst for Deutsche Bank, wrote in a report.

Japan’s Toyota and South Korea’s Kia declined more than their respective benchmark indexes. Shares of Mazda, which is particularly reliant on Mexico, fell to the lowest since 2013. Toyota, Honda, Mazda and Nissan lost about ¥1-trillion ($9.2bn) in combined market capitalisation on Friday.

In Germany, VW, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and BMW together lost about €5.29bn in value. Daimler manufactures heavy trucks, buses and parts in the country. BMW is slated to open a plant in San Luis Potosi next week that will make 3-Series sedans for the US market starting later in 2019.

Sweden’s Dometic Group, which manufactures climate-control systems for trucks and recreational vehicles, fell as much as 6.5%. The company said in April it planned to build a second plant in Mexico, moving additional capacity there from China. Autoliv, which has more than 14,000 employees in Mexico making steering wheels, seat belts and airbags, dropped as much as 6.9%.