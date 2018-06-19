Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive may have been all show as it arrests female activists

Riyadh — The night the Saudi government declared an end to its ban on women driving, Aziza Alyousef was elated. The retired professor was inundated with celebratory calls and messages after years of fighting for the freedom. She couldn’t wait to get in line for a licence.

"I want to be number one" Alyousef told a reporter after the government’s announcement in September.

Alyousef now awaits the milestone behind bars. She was detained last month, along with some of the most outspoken women’s rights advocates in the ultra-conservative Islamic kingdom. With days to go before the ban is lifted, nine of the 17 people arrested remain in prison, accused of aiding enemies of the state. Their names were splashed across the front page of a local newspaper, branding them traitors. They’ve been anonymously accused of being agents of Qatar, which is feuding with Saudi Arabia.

The public prosecutor says those in custody have admitted to charges including "co-operating with individuals and organisations hostile to the kingdom" and "providing financial and moral support to hostile elements abroad". Authorities haven’t provided more details on what that means. The Saudi government’s Centre for International Communication didn’t respond to requests for comment.

For years, officials justified banning women from driving by saying Saudi society wasn’t ready. While Islam doesn’t prohibit it — and, indeed, women drive regularly in every other Muslim-majority country in the world — some Saudis believe it leads to moral corruption.

‘I need to drive’

There is genuine excitement in some circles as the big day, June 24, approaches. Social media is full of women posing proudly with their new licences. Women who want to drive say they’re sick of paying for Ubers or relying on male relatives, who aren’t always around. "I need to drive," said Haya Aldosari, who tried a driving simulator at a recent exhibition in Riyadh. "Even if our customs and traditions say no, I must."