Follow Iceland — the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women

London — Other countries should follow Iceland, which has become the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women, politicians and equal-rights campaigners said on Wednesday.

Iceland has been widely praised for introducing legislation on January 1 that imposes fines on any company or government agency with more than 25 staff without a government certificate demonstrating pay equality.

Iceland is the world’s most gender-equal country, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which analysed gaps in education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. Yemen is the least gender-equal, it found.

Here are some facts about the gender pay gap, according to the WEF: