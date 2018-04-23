Silicon Valley’s got nothing on China when it comes to tech sexism

Hong Kong — Workplace discrimination in China often begins with help-wanted ads.

Job recruitment websites routinely feature advertisements from prominent technology employers such as Alibaba Group, Baidu. and Tencent, for positions that are open only to men, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch on Monday.

And the New York-based group said job discrimination against women took other forms: Chinese companies often have requirements on the height, weight, voice or appearance of female applicants that have nothing to do with their qualifications for the job.

With the three big internet companies boasting they had "beautiful girls" or "goddesses," those ads contributed to widespread gender discrimination in the workplace, Human Rights Watch said.

"Sexual objectification of women — treating women as a mere object of sexual desire — is prevalent in Chinese job advertising," the report said.

Human Rights Watch analysed more than 36,000 advertisements, most of them posted since 2013, on corporate and government websites and social media platforms. Researchers looked for terms related to gender preferences such as "men only" and "suitable for women."

A search of Alibaba’s website in January found "men only" or "men preferred" ads for jobs including government affairs senior specialist and crowd-sourcing delivery manager, according to the report. Human Rights Watch said the e-commerce giant’s recruitment social media account published photos of young female employees and described them as "late night benefits."