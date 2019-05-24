World

Thousands of young Antipodeans protest climate change

More than a million young people are expected to join protests in at least 110 countries to demand leaders curb greenhouse gas emissions

24 May 2019 - 11:31 Sonali Paul and Charlotte Greenfield
Protesters at a ‘climate rally’ in solidarity with the global climate strike, in Melbourne, Australia, on May 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS
Melbourne/Wellington — Thousands of young activists in Australia and New Zealand launched a global protest on Friday demanding that politicians and business leaders move swiftly to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to fight climate change.

Co-ordinators expect more than a million young people to join protests in at least 110 countries, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s demand for urgent action to slow global warming.

“I’m worried about all the weather disasters. Every time we have huge a bushfire here another animal might go extinct,” said Nina Pasqualini, a 13-year-old at a rally in Melbourne, led by the group Extinction Rebellion. “The government isn’t doing as much as it should. It’s just scary for younger generations,” she said, holding up a placard seeking to stop a proposed new coal mine in Australia.

Global warming due to heat-trapping GHGs from burning fossil fuels has brought more droughts and heatwaves, melting of glaciers, rising sea levels and devastating floods, scientists say.

Australia just had its hottest summer on record.

Last year, global carbon emissions hit a record high, despite a warning from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) in October that output of the gases will have to be slashed over the next 12 years to stabilise the climate.

Against a backdrop of elections to the European parliament, which began on Thursday, the Frankfurt school strikers plan to march on the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) to demand that it stop financing the fossil-fuel industry.

The ECB says its mandate is to control inflation and not to favour certain market sectors over others.

Since Thunberg began a single-handed climate protest outside the Swedish parliament in August, the FridaysForFuture school strike movement has grown exponentially, with groups inspired by her example rapidly clustering into larger, self-organising networks connected across time zones by social media.

Sophie Hanford, a national organiser in New Zealand, and the Melbourne organisers said they anticipate a huge student-led strike in September that will include adults and workers.

“There’ll definitely be more. This is only the beginning,” Hanford said on New Zealand’s Breakfast television show.

Reuters

