Australian banks inquiry delivers 'scathing report'

But banks' and shares rose after its release as there will be no immediate repercussions for them

28 September 2018 - 08:45 Colin Packham and Paulina Duran
A woman walks past a logo of Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE
A woman walks past a logo of Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Sydney — A powerful inquiry into Australia's financial industry has delivered a scathing assessment of the sector's culture, conduct and compliance, treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The release of the interim report comes after several months of revelations of systemic wrongdoing across the financial sector, hurting the share prices of some of Australia's biggest companies and prompting several executive resignations.

"Banks and other financial institutions have put profits before people," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne. "Greed has been the motive."

Australia's four major banks will face questioning over the report before a parliamentary committee in Canberra in October, according to a tweet from parliament's official account.

The so-called "Big Four" — Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank — have come under severe scrutiny during the hearings this year, along with wealth manager AMP.

The three-volume interim report, however, did not include specific recommendations. It will be superseded by a final report to be tabled in February that could recommend major regulatory reform for banks, financial advisers, pension funds and insurers, as well as civil and criminal prosecutions.

Shares in the four largest lenders all traded higher immediately after the report was released, as it did not recommend any imminent legislative fixes.

Frydenberg said the interim report demonstrated a need for the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), to do more to tackle misconduct in the troubled sector.

"They do need to pursue litigation, to impose the penalties that are available to them, rather than some of these negotiated settlements which have seen the perpetrators of these offences or misconduct get off too lightly," he said.

Reuters

Regulator details why Australian banks face a bleaker future

'The litany of issues facing the banks and financial services is extraordinary and dismaying,' says Australian Shareholders’ Association head
4 months ago

Australia’s twin peaks model could draw on SA’s far superior version

Architecture to protect financial consumers is in safer hands here than in the country that provided the original, writes Andy Schmulow
5 months ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia faces a new probe by a different watchdog

This is the first time the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority will hold a public inquiry into a lender
1 year ago

Australian banking inquiry claims its first scalp

The resignation of fund manager AMP’s CEO comes as the government vows to double prison terms for financial crimes, and make the sector’s watchdog ...
5 months ago

