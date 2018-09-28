WATCH: How SA can navigate its way through stormy trade waters

The UN has released its annual trade and development report analysing current economic trends and major international policy issues at play.

The main trade story is the US flexing its muscle in the tit-for-tat trade war with China and emerging markets feeling the pinch.

How does SA survive all of this?

Diana Barrowclough, senior economist at the UN Conference for Trade and Development, joined Business Day TV to give her perspective on the global picture and SA’s place in it.