Klopp counts on cool heads to win Merseyside derby

Bengaluru — Cool heads and fresh legs will hopefully help Liverpool win at Everton on Wednesday, but they will have to do it without Diogo Jota who sustained an injury at Fulham, manager Juergen Klopp says.
Liverpool left some key players out of their starting line-up for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, including Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Alexis MacAllister, ahead of the Merseyside derby.
“We had to do it,” Klopp said on Tuesday. “We’ll see what we can do now for this game. Hopefully again we will have a lot of fresh legs on the pitch.”
Sunday’s win was Liverpool’s first in three Premier League games as they sit second in the table with 74 points from 33 matches, equal with leaders Arsenal and one ahead of defending champions Manchester City who have a game in hand.
Jota scored Liverpool’s third goal at Fulham, but will be out for two weeks with an injury, Klopp said.
“You have to deal with all the little setbacks, if it’s injuries, if it’s results,” Klopp said. “It’s all about how you can get the right feeling back again. And I am really happy with the response.”
Klopp said facing Everton away was always a challenge, with nine of the past 11 Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park ending in draws.
“Goodison Park can create quite a good atmosphere as well,” Klopp said. “They always look ready for the game. We have to make sure we are ready for this one. Derby fever will be in minds, so we have to be cool and that’s an important part in preparing for the game.”
Manchester United could be without forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay through injury when they take on bottom-side Sheffield United at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag said on the eve of Wednesday’s game.
The duo picked up their injuries during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Championship side Coventry City.
“Scott we have to assess today, really doubtful. Marcus is also doubtful, and there was also an issue with Bruno Fernandes with the hand, but I think he can make it.”
United are already facing a defensive crisis due to injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
“We have to win every game. That’s what United stands for, that is our approach, go from game to game, but we have to qualify for Europe and we have two opportunities in the league and the FA Cup final,” Ten Hag said.
Ten Hag, who has taken the club to two FA Cup finals and a League Cup final, which they won in his two seasons at the helm, described the external criticism his side received for their display against Coventry as “embarrassing”.
“Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games,” the Dutchman said.
“We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement.
“Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”
