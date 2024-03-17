Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after collapse

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula is stretched off field after collapsing in the Nedbank Cup last 16 against Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says midfield strongman Makhehlene Makhaula is recovering in hospital after collapsing in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 win over Hungry Lions on Saturday night.
After earning a single-goal lead against the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit in the first half the Buccaneers rallied in the second half to score three goals and tame the Lions.
The win was overshadowed by Makhaula’s collapse, as he was stretchered off in the first half and replaced by Thalente Mbatha a minute into added time.
Pirates remain on course to win the Nedbank Cup for a third successive time, while Riveiro remains unbeaten in the tournament.
“It was a shocking moment for all of us. It is one of those situations we see on TV sometimes, but we saw it close,” Riveiro said. “Thanks to the doctors and technical assistants. They managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment. He is in good hands in hospital and under observation.”
Riveiro thanked the supporters who came in their numbers to create a vibrant atmosphere at Orlando Stadium.
“The support is carrying over from the derby [in which Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 last weekend]. People came much more optimistic and that is the beauty of this game. Our objective is that when we are finished with the game, people must already be checking when the next one is.
“It was an atmosphere that was not there in the last two games against Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs because we didn’t play the way they want to see us play football. When the atmosphere is like this, it is much easier to play well.
“In the first 15 minutes or so we were a bit shaky and then we found the way to play the game together.”
Lions coach Henry Basie said his team, who are in sixth place in the second tier, took important lessons from the humbling experience.
“ It was a good opportunity for our players to showcase their talents. We are happy for the opportunity that Nedbank and the PSL gave us. Sometimes this opportunity only comes once.”
