Derbies are different, Mokena says before Sundowns-SuperSport duel

Divine Lunga of Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe stadium. Picture: Lee Warren
As they prepare to host SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday at 7.30pm, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says it’s difficult to compare the Soweto and Tshwane derbies.
Mokwena watched the Soweto derby on Saturday when Orlando Pirates edged Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 at FNB Stadium. While he has been on the bench for the Buccaneers in the derby in the past, Mokwena said the emotions and history make the difference.
Sundowns will look to continue their winning run against a side that last beat them in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on September 2 2022.
“It’s difficult to compare the derbies because the Soweto derby has a lot of history while the Tshwane derby doesn’t have much history,” Mokwena said.
“There are a lot of trophies that are shared between SuperSport and Sundowns in the league and cups, so the prestige is there. But it’s difficult to compare because the other one [Soweto derby] has the emotions and historical background.”
The 2-0 win against Chippa last Saturday saw Sundowns stretch their lead at the top of the log after goals by Teboho Mokoena and Tashreeq Matthews.
Mokwena was full of praise for his players, saying they are playing far better than last season. “It was a very good team effort in the first half,” he said.
“And we were a little inconsistent with the performance, maybe even giving the ball away cheaply and presenting chances for Chippa.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Sundowns vs SuperSport, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup
Wednesday: AmaTuks vs Swallows, Tuks (7pm).
Thursday: Sekhukhune vs AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7pm).
Friday: Milford vs Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7pm).
Saturday: Chippa vs Ravens, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay vs SuperSport, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates vs Lions, Orlando (6pm).
Sunday: D’General vs Galaxy, Free State; Sundowns vs Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
