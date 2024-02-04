They made my job 50% easier: Williams salutes Bafana coaches

Bafana Bafana hero Ronwen Williams singled out two members of coach Hugo Broos’s technical team who he said made his job in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde a lot easier.

SA captain Williams was magnificent in the 2-1 shootout win, saving four of Cape Verde’s five penalties to steer Bafana to their first Afcon semifinal in 24 years.

Williams saved three consecutive penalties by Bebe, Willy Smedo and Laros Duarte before being beaten by Bryan Teixeria. The Bafana skipper also saved Cape Verde’s fifth kick by Patrick Adrande to win the game for SA.