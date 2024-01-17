Sport / Soccer

Hotto's late header proves decisive

Namibia stun Tunisia in first Afcon win

Hotto scores late to hand team a shock 1-0 victory over North Africans at Africa Cup of Nations

17 January 2024 - 20:44
by MARK GLEESON
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Namibia's Deon Hotto celebrates with teammates after the match against Tunisia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast, January 16 2024. Picture: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS
Namibia's Deon Hotto celebrates with teammates after the match against Tunisia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast, January 16 2024. Picture: LUC GNAGO/REUTERS

Namibia winger Deon Hotto scored in the 88th minute to hand them a shock 1-0 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday and keep up the sequence of surprise results that have dominated the opening days of the tournament.

Hotto sneaked in at the back post to hand Namibia, 87 places below Tunisia in the world rankings, a deserved win as they were markedly more enterprising and created the better chances in the opening Group E encounter at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Namibia, competing in their fourth finals but who had never tasted a Cup of Nations finals victory previously, should have won by a more handsome margin but were let down by poor decision making.

Tunisia are the top seeds in the group but laboured through the game and their goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said made several key stops to deny Namibia captain Peter Shalulile.

Hotto also wasted a clear first-half opportunity and had a curling free kick saved minutes before he ghosted in at the back post to secure the victory.

Tunisia did force a sharp save out of Namibia goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua in the final 15 minutes with a header that was acrobatically tipped over the top but that was as close as they came in a game where they were expected to dominate.

The north Africans, who are the third-highest African side in the Fifa rankings at 28, looked nervy and out of sorts. They join Ghana as former winners who have lost their opening match at the tournament while Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria were all held in games they were expected to win.

The match marked an eighth tournament appearance for Tunisia captain Msakni, equalling the record held by Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) and Ghana’s Dede Ayew.

Reuters

Bafana must beat Namibia to stay in Afcon, says Broos

Bafana coach goes easy on his team after loss to Mali
Sport
6 hours ago

Williams, Zwane, Tau the only Bafana players with Afcon experience

Trio were part of Stuart Baxter’s team that reached quarterfinals in 2019
Sport
2 days ago

Senegal start campaign with 3-0 win over Gambia

Senegal begin title defence in opening Group C Afcon match
Sport
2 days ago

Good start vital for Bafana’s Afcon campaign, ‘Magents’ says

The former SA right-back considers the first game as a good indicator of how the team might fare
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Promoters’ court bid stops Boxing SA board from ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mark Williams hopes Broos has plan B for strikers ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Appollis’ former coach excited about rise of ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Swiatek clears high Kenin hurdle as Alcaraz ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Roma give Mourinho the boot and call on De Rossi
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bafana must beat Namibia to stay in Afcon, says Broos

Sport / Soccer

Burkina Faso overcome Mauritania with late Traore penalty

Sport / Soccer

Appollis’ former coach excited about rise of once-idle Bafana player

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.