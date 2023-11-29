Guardiola lauds Haaland — again — after Champions League record

Manchester — Yet another goals record on Erling Haaland’s bulging CV had Pep Guardiola sounding on Tuesday — tongue-in-cheek — like he was growing tired of answering questions about his prolific scorer.

The 23-year-old became the fastest to score 40 Champions League goals with his strike in the 54th minute that sparked City’s 3-2 comeback victory over RB Leipzig that clinched them top spot in Group G with a round of group games remaining.

Three days earlier, Haaland had become the fastest to net 50 Premier League goals in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

“Again? I have to tell you again?” Guardiola laughed, when asked for comment. “A thousand million times, I’m really impressed.

“They won today. Another record. Congratulations. He’s a fantastic player. I tell you many times, we’re really, really pleased.