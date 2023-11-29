Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SOEs need competition to work

They are nothing but poorly run monopolies that must be reformed

29 November 2023 - 14:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PAUL ASH
Picture: PAUL ASH

Your editorial opinion refers: (“Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)”, November 28).

“Competition Commission” is a misnomer, as all the damage to the economy has come predominantly from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which are essentially poorly run monopolies, not from the private sector at all.

If the commission actually wanted to improve the economy it would be actively seeking to force competition with the SOEs, such as by allowing private ownership of berthing operations in SA ports, and private use of the rail system. I won’t even bother commenting about Eskom, which is probably lost forever in its current form.

This would make SA way more competitive, instead of concentrating on straw men, which helps nobody. But then MPs need to have more than two brain cells to rub together, which seems to be an almighty challenge within the ANC/EFF.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: There is much more to the East ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: When a presidential tap-dance is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: COP28 UAE ‘conflict of interest’
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.