“Competition Commission” is a misnomer, as all the damage to the economy has come predominantly from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which are essentially poorly run monopolies, not from the private sector at all.
If the commission actually wanted to improve the economy it would be actively seeking to force competition with the SOEs, such as by allowing private ownership of berthing operations in SA ports, and private use of the rail system. I won’t even bother commenting about Eskom, which is probably lost forever in its current form.
This would make SA way more competitive, instead of concentrating on straw men, which helps nobody. But then MPs need to have more than two brain cells to rub together, which seems to be an almighty challenge within the ANC/EFF.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: SOEs need competition to work
They are nothing but poorly run monopolies that must be reformed
Your editorial opinion refers: (“Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)”, November 28).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
