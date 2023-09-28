Sport / Soccer

Mokwena calls for front-page coverage of Downs’ record

Coach laments lack of appreciation for his all-conquering team

28 September 2023 - 17:21
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
After his team set a Premiership record for the longest run without defeat, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena challenged all newspapers to use the words “record-breaking”  in  front-page headlines. 

By registering the major milestone of 32 league matches without a loss — 26 wins and six draws — Sundowns overtook Chiefs, who achieved the feat in 2005.

With their 3-1 Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at a drenched Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night, where heavy rain delayed kickoff, swashbuckling Sundowns also equalled the record for the longest winning run at the start of a league season of eight games held by Chiefs. 

“I am super proud. Unfortunately I am the type of person who doesn’t celebrate too much because there is an important match for us at the weekend,” Mokwena said. 

“The record you are talking about has been standing almost 20 years. And we must remember it was a super team that had that record, a very good side. 

“Tomorrow all the newspapers must have ‘record-breaking’ — and not on the back page. It is not a back-page story but a front-page story.

“The players deserve it because to do what they are doing by being relentless, focused, with perseverance, these are the traits of championship-winning teams. What they have demonstrated is incredible.”

Later in the briefing Mokwena reiterated that his team is not appreciated enough. “I speak about this group not getting enough plaudits and praise. I don’t think we are appreciated enough. I don’t look for appreciation anymore because I don’t get it.

“It is just part of the selflessness of a leader — and where are you going to get appreciation in modern society? I said to the players this week that it is important according to [psychologist Abraham] Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, every human being wants to feel loved and appreciated.

“That’s why we have kids whose parents are millionaires but they are living under a bridge. They leave the home because there it is not full of love and they don’t feel appreciated.

“Kids drop out of schools because the teacher is not making them feel loved and appreciated. Every human being wants to feel loved and appreciated; it is something that you don’t go looking for but once you have that acceptance you have peace in your heart.” 

Sundowns return to Caf Champions League action where they already have a 4-0 lead from the away leg going into the second leg of their second preliminary round tie with Burundi’s Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe on Saturday (6pm).

