Sport / Soccer

Coaches in Europe are copying Sundowns, Mokwena says

21 September 2023 - 20:08
by Sithembiso Dindi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during an MTN8 semifinal press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown, September 21 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during an MTN8 semifinal press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown, September 21 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says their dominant performances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have turned top European coaches into admirers who are “in a way” copying what his side does on the pitch.

Sundowns have unleashed their beast mode since Mokwena took over the coaching reins as solo head coach almost a year ago and he is yet to suffer a league defeat.

The Pretoria giants look to be on course to win the DStv Premiership title for the seventh time in succession in 2023/24 after their 1-0 victory on Wednesday at Orlando Pirates, a side tipped to a serious challenger for the top honours.

Sundowns are on 21 points after seven games, with Pirates 14 points behind but with two games in hand.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sundowns’ second leg of the MTN8 final against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena shared how their game model has earned admirers beyond African borders.

The coach said that adds pressure on his side not to take their foot off the pedal as they have a lot of people watching them.

“What we try to do is to serve the game of football and maybe you are not as privileged as I’m in that sense,” Mokwena said on Thursday.

“But if you understand the enormity of the reach in relation to the appreciation of the game we play and things we try to do on the football pitch; the emails and messages I’m receiving from top coaches from Europe about how they admire and even in a way copy some of the things we are doing.

“For me that already signifies the magnitude of the blessing we have and for sure, as they say, blessings and burdens are cousins.

“The blessing of that, of course, comes with the burden of having to maintain that and to keep our feet firmly on the ground and stay focused and continue to improve to be better.”

Sundowns go into the second leg against Kaizer Chiefs, who lost 1-0 to SuperSport United on Wednesday, with a slender advantage from their 1-1 draw in the first leg at FNB Stadium. The Brazilians could progress to the final if the second leg in Atteridgeville ends in a goalless draw.

Percy Tau scores cracking brace in Ahly’s first league game

Man of the match finds the net in the 69th and 74th minutes
Sport
1 day ago

Wounded Manchester United are a threat, Kane warns

Bayern Munich striker says response from team struggling to find form can be dangerous
Sport
2 days ago

How Sundowns courted Brazilian striking star Ribeiro

Coach Rhulani Mokwena gives insight into the amount of scouting, profiling and data analysis the team embarked on to recruit player
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Nortje’s absence forces Proteas to make new plans
Sport / Cricket
2.
Coaches in Europe are copying Sundowns, Mokwena ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boks hold the line amid scrimmage over scrum
Sport / Rugby
4.
Ireland call up Gibson-Park for showdown with SA
Sport / Rugby
5.
Young swimmer refuses to let tough times hold him ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Riveiro optimistic Pirates can take on Sundowns for title race

Sport / Soccer

Mthethwa will bring stability, says Ntseki as Chiefs confirm signing

Sport / Soccer

Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.