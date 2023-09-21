Coaches in Europe are copying Sundowns, Mokwena says

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says their dominant performances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have turned top European coaches into admirers who are “in a way” copying what his side does on the pitch.

Sundowns have unleashed their beast mode since Mokwena took over the coaching reins as solo head coach almost a year ago and he is yet to suffer a league defeat.

The Pretoria giants look to be on course to win the DStv Premiership title for the seventh time in succession in 2023/24 after their 1-0 victory on Wednesday at Orlando Pirates, a side tipped to a serious challenger for the top honours.

Sundowns are on 21 points after seven games, with Pirates 14 points behind but with two games in hand.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sundowns’ second leg of the MTN8 final against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena shared how their game model has earned admirers beyond African borders.