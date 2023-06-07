Sport / Soccer

It’s what we do in those 90 minutes that counts, says Guardiola

07 June 2023 - 17:06 Aadi Nair
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS

Manchester — Manchester City’s failures in Europe and their domestic success will have no bearing on Saturday’s Champions League final, said manager Pep Guardiola  as he urged his players to focus on their own performances.

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona head coach.

City have never won Europe’s elite club competition, and they lost the final to Chelsea in 2021. But they are favourites to beat Inter Milan this week and complete their bid for a historic treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.

“It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation,” the Spanish coach told reporters before the final in Istanbul.

“We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history ... if they are better than us.

“It is about what you have to do in 90 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn’t count what you have done in the group stage, quarterfinals, last season, Premier League or FA Cup. It is one single game.”

The City boss heaped praise on opponents Inter’s organisation and defence, with the Italian side having conceded just three goals over the course of six matches in this year’s Champions League knockout stage.

“What we are trying to do in the next few days is try to understand how to play with a lot of difficulties as it is not easy to attack the defensive system Inter use,” said Guardiola.

“So we will have to bring a lot of rhythm and be patient —  we are not going to do it with three or four passes. We have to know the right tempo.

“They have a good shape not just in how they defend but how good they are with the ball in the transition when they lead with the strikers. They have a really good process which starts with goalkeeper Andre Onana ... so it makes our high pressing difficult.”

At the same time, defender John Stones said he felt City are more composed and confident ahead of Saturday’s final after facing setbacks in the previous campaigns.

The 29-year-old England international and his teammates can achieve sporting immortality in Istanbul, where City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match arch-rivals Manchester United’s treble in 1999.

Stones, who experienced the disappointment of losing the 2021  final to Chelsea, said they need to ensure history does not repeat itself.

“Don’t [let it] happen again, first and foremost. It was somewhere where we had never been before and a situation we had never been in,” Stones told Sky Sports.

“Now, being through that difficult time, coming out on the losing side was super hard and hit home hard. That’s one of the biggest feelings that sticks with you, and you don’t want to feel that again.

“We have seemed a lot calmer and confident going into this game. Knowing that we should believe in ourselves and in what we have achieved already and how we’re playing, there are so many factors that come into play.”

Guardiola said that Kyle Walker, who limped off the pitch in the 95th minute of City’s FA Cup final victory, is dealing with a back issue.

“Yesterday he was not good, today a bit better. We do not want to take risks so we will see,” said Guardiola.

Reuters

How Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach

Musa Nyatama eventually became a coach, but the seed was planted by Rulani Mokwena about six years ago.
Sport
1 day ago

Bartlett certain the win over Maritzburg gives Spurs the advantage

Cape side aim to retain top spot in the promotion/relegation playoffs as they next host Casric
Sport
2 days ago

Folz, Majoro, Dlamini casualties as AmaZulu boss rings changes

Steps taken after unsuccessful 2022-23 season
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Djokovic springs into French Open last four
Sport / Other Sport
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA A tour to Sri Lanka brings back ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Gauff advances to French Open quarterfinals
Sport / Other Sport
4.
PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV to merge
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Max Verstappen bags Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Champions League final won’t define my career, says City’s De Bruyne

Sport / Soccer

Tottenham name Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA’s Albert Johanneson was an FA Cup trailblazer

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.