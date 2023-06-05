Folz, Majoro, Dlamini casualties as AmaZulu boss rings changes

Blow to crypto industry as US regulator sues Binance exchange, rattling investors
Young French-Moroccan coach Romain “Fohloza” Folz and veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro are among the casualties as AmaZulu ring changes after their unsuccessful 2022-23 season.
Ayanda Dlamini, the former player who ended last season as Usuthu caretaker coach, has also decided to leave despite president Sandile Zungu having indicated he might have another role at the club.
Zungu, speaking at a media conference on Monday to provide details on a shake-up at the club, said he hoped there could be a post-playing role for Majoro at AmaZulu.
Usuthu had an underwhelming campaign, finishing in 12th place in the Premiership, four points above the automatic relegation spot, though they did reach the MTN8 final where they lost to Orlando Pirates.
Zungu said on Monday 32-year-old Folz has resigned. Former Usuthu striker Dlamini, 38, has also decided to exit Usuthu.
Folz was appointed as the head coach in October 2022 and got moved to a role of technical adviser to the president in April after the team looked set for a relegation battle under his watch.
Dlamini took over as caretaker coach, but won one game in Usuthu’s last six.
“When Ayanda was tasked with the responsibility of the interim head coach, I kept him [Folz] close to myself as a technical director,” Zungu said.
“He was basically advising me and not interfering with the team preparation and selection for the next six games, and he understood that.
“When I told him I would like to retain him in some technical advising role, he indicated that he is anxious to get back to the bench and is exploring a number of options.
“In that case, he would rather resign from the team, and I’ve accepted that decision that he wants to be on the bench as a coach.”
Folz arrived in SA ahead of the 2022-23 Premiership season to coach Marumo Gallants, but left after managing four draws and a defeat. Questions were asked when Zungu handed Folz the reins at AmaZulu.
Zungu said former Bafana Bafana forward Majoro, whose contract is ending and will not be renewed, is among the 11 players who will exit the Durban-based club ahead of the new season.
