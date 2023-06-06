How Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
The seed was planted by Rhulani Mokwena about six years ago.
While working together at Orlando Pirates during the 2017-18 season, Mokwena was impressed by the maturity and football intelligence of his then skilful midfield schemer Musa Nyatama and predicted he would one day become a coach.
Despite Mokwena, assistant to Bucs head coach Milutin Sredojević at that time, being convinced in his opinion, Nyatama did not believe him.
Mokwena’s “prophecy” became reality last season when Nyatama was made Swallows caretaker coach and helped the team avoid relegation and qualify for the MTN8.
As he prepared for his first preseason as head coach, 38-year-old Nyatama described how Mokwena, who won the Premiership in his first season as Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach in 2022-23, saw something in him half a decade ago.
Musa Nyatama on the responsibility of coaching Swallows and the influence of Rulani Mokwena on his careers.
“He said it during our time together at Orlando Pirates during the 20017-18 season that I was destined to become a coach,” said Nyatama, who had a nomadic career with clubs such as Thanda Royal Zulu, Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Pirates and Swallows.
“But I didn’t take it into consideration and I didn’t know what he was seeing in me. I took what he said lightly, but he was making a prophecy and it has come true.”
As an inexperienced coach, Nyatama said he looks up to his Sundowns counterpart.
“I look up to Rhulani Mokwena because he has made SA football interesting. He watches a lot of football. I admire his passion for the game and he has a special place in my heart because we have come a long way.”
Mokwena also regularly speaks highly of Nyatama.
The Birds coach is grateful for the encouragement he got from Mokwena and said this played a major role in his thoughts gravitating towards becoming a coach after his playing days.
“When we talk, he is someone who is happy for me for the coaching opportunity I have here at Swallows. He wants me to work hard and push the team to better things.”
Nyatama said though he admires his colleague, he is his own man and doesn’t want to be called “Rhulani Lite”.
“No, no, no, I want to be my own man and internationally I am caught between Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion [as coaches to look up to].
“I watch a lot of football and there are a lot of coaches I follow, but I can say, internationally, I admire Pep. Pep is someone who is always thinking about what to do next in a match situation and he plays a different ball game.”
Nyatama and Mokwena have squared off as coaches before and will meet again in the first round of next season’s MTN8. Nyatama said he would like to put one over his mentor.
“I would love to beat him in a competitive match, but that is not an obsession because Sundowns are a good side. We must go there with the right frame of mind and work hard and the result will take care of itself.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How Mokwena inspired Swallows’ Musa Nyatama to become a coach
Nyatama admires his colleague but says he is his own man and does not want to be called ‘Rhulani Lite’
The seed was planted by Rhulani Mokwena about six years ago.
While working together at Orlando Pirates during the 2017-18 season, Mokwena was impressed by the maturity and football intelligence of his then skilful midfield schemer Musa Nyatama and predicted he would one day become a coach.
Despite Mokwena, assistant to Bucs head coach Milutin Sredojević at that time, being convinced in his opinion, Nyatama did not believe him.
Mokwena’s “prophecy” became reality last season when Nyatama was made Swallows caretaker coach and helped the team avoid relegation and qualify for the MTN8.
As he prepared for his first preseason as head coach, 38-year-old Nyatama described how Mokwena, who won the Premiership in his first season as Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach in 2022-23, saw something in him half a decade ago.
Musa Nyatama on the responsibility of coaching Swallows and the influence of Rulani Mokwena on his careers.
“He said it during our time together at Orlando Pirates during the 20017-18 season that I was destined to become a coach,” said Nyatama, who had a nomadic career with clubs such as Thanda Royal Zulu, Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Pirates and Swallows.
“But I didn’t take it into consideration and I didn’t know what he was seeing in me. I took what he said lightly, but he was making a prophecy and it has come true.”
As an inexperienced coach, Nyatama said he looks up to his Sundowns counterpart.
“I look up to Rhulani Mokwena because he has made SA football interesting. He watches a lot of football. I admire his passion for the game and he has a special place in my heart because we have come a long way.”
Mokwena also regularly speaks highly of Nyatama.
The Birds coach is grateful for the encouragement he got from Mokwena and said this played a major role in his thoughts gravitating towards becoming a coach after his playing days.
“When we talk, he is someone who is happy for me for the coaching opportunity I have here at Swallows. He wants me to work hard and push the team to better things.”
Nyatama said though he admires his colleague, he is his own man and doesn’t want to be called “Rhulani Lite”.
“No, no, no, I want to be my own man and internationally I am caught between Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion [as coaches to look up to].
“I watch a lot of football and there are a lot of coaches I follow, but I can say, internationally, I admire Pep. Pep is someone who is always thinking about what to do next in a match situation and he plays a different ball game.”
Nyatama and Mokwena have squared off as coaches before and will meet again in the first round of next season’s MTN8. Nyatama said he would like to put one over his mentor.
“I would love to beat him in a competitive match, but that is not an obsession because Sundowns are a good side. We must go there with the right frame of mind and work hard and the result will take care of itself.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pirates slight favourites to down Sekhukhune in final
Local football preview: Pirates take runners-up spot after easy 4-0 win against ...
Local football preview: Pirates favoured to secure runners-up spot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.