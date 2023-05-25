Pirates slight favourites to down Sekhukhune in final

JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA
A clash between the country’s two in-form sides in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld (kickoff 6pm) should provide a closely contested encounter that could continue the recent trend of being decided by a single goal.
Orlando Pirates go into the game after a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions while Sekhukhune United have lost only one of their past 11 league and cup matches.
Many regard unfashionable Babina Noko as underdogs, courtesy of them campaigning in only their second season in the top flight. They are also a much smaller club than their more glamorous opponents who have been around since 1937. What cannot be ignored though is that the Buccaneers were unable to beat the Limpopo-based side in their two league encounters this season.
Sekhukune United won the first-round meeting 2-0 and held Pirates to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium two weeks ago, so they will go into the final in a confident mood against their more fancied opponents who are aiming to lift SA’s version of the FA Cup for a fourth time since football unity in 1991.
Pirates, who already have the MTN8 proudly displayed in their trophy cabinet since November, are marginal favourites to complete a cup double but they are fully aware of the battle that awaits them against a side that has conceded only one goal while scoring 10 en route to their maiden appearance in the final.
It was only in the semifinal, away to Stellenbosch FC, that Brandon Truter’s side were extended as they eventually prevailed in the penalty shoot-out after 120 minutes of goalless action.
By contrast, Jose Riveiro’s side took a long and arduous route to Saturday’s showpiece with three of their four ties going to extra-time. In the second round they laboured against second-tier Venda Football Academy before running out 2-1 winners, in the quarterfinals they were taken to penalties by third-tier Dondol Stars while it took a 114th minute winner by Sandile Mthethwa to secure a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals.
Sekhukhune have in their ranks players such as Edwin Gyimah (2012 with Supersport United), Nyiko Mobbie (2018 with Free State Stars) and Sibusiso Vilakazi (2019 and 2022 with Mamelodi Sundowns and in 2010 with BidVest Wits), who have all tasted success in the Nedbank Cup before. Their experience of handling the hype and pressure of a cup final could prove crucial.
The craft and quality of Kamohelo Mokotjo in midfield could also prove vital for Truter’s team. The 32-year-old SuperSport United academy graduate, who has spent the past 13 years campaigning in the Netherlands, England and the US, has the ability to dictate play from the centre of the park.
“It’s going be a good game, a game with a lot of intensity, with a lot of skilled players that’s going to be on show. We’re looking forward to it,” Mokotjo told the media earlier this week.
Miguel Timm, who joined Pirates at the start of the season from now relegated Marumo Gallants, is likely to be involved in a tasty direct confrontation with his former academy colleague that could prove to be decisive in determining whether the cup heads to the north or south of Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.
“Our understanding of the game is similar because of the six or seven years we spent together at the academy. It’s going to be exciting to play against him,” Timm said.
Sekhukhune coach Truter deserves huge credit for turning around the fortunes of the club in a relatively short time. After replacing Kaitano Tembo during the World Cup break in early November when Babina Noko were bottom of the PSL table, the 53-year-old former Swallows and AmaZulu coach guided his new team to a creditable seventh position on the table.
How the Cape Town-born coach, who won promotion with Swallows FC in 2021, would savour lifting his first top-flight silverware against one of the league’s Big Three.
The previous five finals have been decided by a single-goal margin, four of which produced 1-0 scorelines, while 2022’s between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants ending 2-1 after the teams ended level at 1-1 after regulation time.
The 16th edition of the competition since the current sponsors took over in 2008 could well go the same way.
Pirates slight favourites to down Sekhukhune in final
Many see Babina Noko as underdogs due to them being in only their second season in the top flight
