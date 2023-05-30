Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, Ten Hag says

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Competition law exemptions allow companies to collaborate on emergency energy projects
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric Group CEO Ahmed Banderker
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
Manchester — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is happy to have Harry Maguire in the squad, but the centre-back will have to make a decision about his future after losing his regular place in the side.
The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, and left-back Luke Shaw has also played in central defence, leaving Maguire with just eight Premier League starts this season.
Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for £80m in 2019. His contract is due to end in 2025.
Asked about Maguire’s future, Ten Hag told the Times newspaper: “Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make.”
The Dutchman said Maguire was putting in 100% effort in training and had played an important role as club captain but acknowledged the player would not settle for a place on the bench in future.
“No-one would be happy with this situation. He is not as well,” he added.
Ten Hag said goalkeeper David de Gea would remain at the club next season but said the Spaniard, who kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, would face competition for the gloves. “I will not say he’ll always be my number one because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions.”
‘LEGACY’
United finished third in the league and won the League Cup in Ten Hag’s first season as manager. They have the chance to add another trophy when they host champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
“I’ve seen many FA Cup finals. The tradition ... I’m really looking forward to it,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not about stopping Manchester City, it’s about us winning the FA Cup. We want to build our own legacy and era.”
United have had little to celebrate since winning their last league title in 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson, but there is a growing feeling of optimism thanks to Ten Hag’s tactical acumen and management skills.
The Dutchman keeps in touch with Ferguson.
“With all his experiences and his intelligence it’s really valuable to talk with him. From Sir Alex, I learn a lot because he’s such a legend. It gives me inspiration, how to manage,” Ten Hag said.
“After Sir Alex left, the culture changed over the years. One of the biggest qualities Sir Alex had was to have high standards. I wanted to bring it back in so that everyone in this organisation lives the highest standards and the football players too.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, Ten Hag says
Manchester — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is happy to have Harry Maguire in the squad, but the centre-back will have to make a decision about his future after losing his regular place in the side.
The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, and left-back Luke Shaw has also played in central defence, leaving Maguire with just eight Premier League starts this season.
Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for £80m in 2019. His contract is due to end in 2025.
Asked about Maguire’s future, Ten Hag told the Times newspaper: “Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make.”
The Dutchman said Maguire was putting in 100% effort in training and had played an important role as club captain but acknowledged the player would not settle for a place on the bench in future.
“No-one would be happy with this situation. He is not as well,” he added.
Ten Hag said goalkeeper David de Gea would remain at the club next season but said the Spaniard, who kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, would face competition for the gloves. “I will not say he’ll always be my number one because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions.”
‘LEGACY’
United finished third in the league and won the League Cup in Ten Hag’s first season as manager. They have the chance to add another trophy when they host champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
“I’ve seen many FA Cup finals. The tradition ... I’m really looking forward to it,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not about stopping Manchester City, it’s about us winning the FA Cup. We want to build our own legacy and era.”
United have had little to celebrate since winning their last league title in 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson, but there is a growing feeling of optimism thanks to Ten Hag’s tactical acumen and management skills.
The Dutchman keeps in touch with Ferguson.
“With all his experiences and his intelligence it’s really valuable to talk with him. From Sir Alex, I learn a lot because he’s such a legend. It gives me inspiration, how to manage,” Ten Hag said.
“After Sir Alex left, the culture changed over the years. One of the biggest qualities Sir Alex had was to have high standards. I wanted to bring it back in so that everyone in this organisation lives the highest standards and the football players too.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ten Hag, Rashford support Fernandes captaincy fully
Premier League talking points. What’s up with Liverpool?
Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.