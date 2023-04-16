Sport / Other Sport

Andrey Rublev runs down Rune in Monte Carlo to bag long-awaited title

The fifth seed stayed composed to beat his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career

16 April 2023 - 21:05 Julien Pretot
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Denmark's Holger Rune at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, April 16 2023. Picture: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Denmark's Holger Rune at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, April 16 2023. Picture: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Monte Carlo — Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune’s nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian’s talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title.

The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Rublev, 25, was 4-1 down in the decider but ground his way back into the contest to prevail on his second match point with an ace at a sun-drenched Monte Carlo Country Club.

It was Rublev’s third attempt in a Masters final after failing at the final hurdle here in Monte Carlo and in Cincinnati in 2021.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m just happy, I struggled so much to get this title,” said Rublev.

Rune, who burst into the limelight at last year’s French Open when he reached the quarterfinals, needed nearly three hours to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Rublev also needed three sets to beat American Taylor Fritz, and fatigue was a factor in Sunday’s showdown.

Rune, the youngest Monte Carlo finalist after Rafael Nadal in 2005, opened a 4-2 lead in the first set on his second opportunity to break, only for an unforced forehand error to allow Rublev to break right back.

The Russian, however, bowed under pressure in the seventh game as he sent a forehand long to lose his second service game and give Rune the opening set.

After an early exchange of breaks, Rune netted a routine shot to drop serve again before Rublev held for 4-2 in the second set.

The Russian then broke to love and levelled the contest on serve as Rune seemed to lose his composure.

The Dane however, found gravity-defying angles to break first in the decider, moving 3-0 and 4-1 ahead.

But Rublev did not surrender and after breaking in the seventh game, he broke Rune’s serve again as the Dane received a warning for angrily sending the ball into the crowd in the 11th game.

Reuters

Djokovic admits he needs prep time for clay

World No 1 says he had an 'ugly' start despite victory over Ivan Gakhov
Sport
5 days ago

‘Hard court specialist’ Medvedev ‘realistic’ about clay courts

Russian star says if he had a choice he would play only on hard courts.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Nadal out of top 10 for first time in 18 years

With Spaniard Rafa Nadal preparing to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, his time outside the top 10 might be short
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chiefs edge Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals
Sport / Soccer
2.
Finances in SA cannot support more cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
Search is on to replace Nienaber as Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
‘No silver lining’ for Stormers as home semifinal ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Mary Slack gets just reward for her support of ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Zverev beats Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start on clay

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime pull out of Monte Carlo Masters

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.