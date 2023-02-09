Sport / Soccer

Sancho’s future in his own hands, says Ten Hag

09 February 2023 - 15:30 Peter Hall
Jadon Sancho of Manchester United applauds their fans after in the Premier League match agianst Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 8 2023. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says forward Jadon Sancho’s future is “in his own hands” after conceding the England international underwent a difficult period before getting back among the goals against Leeds United on Wednesday. 

Substitute Sancho’s first goal since September earned United a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, after the home side had been trailing
2-0 until the 62nd minute.

The 22-year-old was playing for only the second time after a prolonged absence for his physical and mental wellbeing, but proved he could still play a big part this season with the crucial leveller.

“I am really happy he is [heading] in the right direction,” Ten Hag said. “I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

“We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half, he likes that, he can play in tight areas. It is in his own hands and so if he wants, he can do [what he needs to].

“It is clear it is a difficult period but I am pleased and proud he did it so I will back him, the coaches will, and the team, but finally he has to do it himself.”

Ten Hag was, however, frustrated that his side could not extend their home winning streak to 14 games in all competitions.

“I have mixed feelings. If you are 2-0 down, it may be wrong to be disappointed, but on the other hand you have to win this game when you see … you create so many chances. But if you start each half the way we did, it is unacceptable.”

Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side wasted a host of chances to level in the first half, before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period as Raphael Varane put through his own net to double the visitors’ advantage.

However, in-form Marcus Rashford headed the hosts back into the match in the 62nd minute and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Reuters

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay submit joint bid for 2030 World Cup

The bid comes 100 years after the inaugural tournament was held in Montevideo
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League, says Feutmba

Former Cameroon international believes the team is a strong and well-oiled machine that has what it takes to go all the way
Sport
1 day ago

Racial abuse of Vinicius Jr is a problem for all Spanish football, Ancelotti says

The Brazilian has been victimised by fans and is the most fouled player in Europe’s top seven leagues
Sport
1 day ago
