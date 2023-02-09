Sancho’s future in his own hands, says Ten Hag

“It is clear it is a difficult period but I am pleased and proud he did it so I will back him, the coaches will, and the team, but finally he has to do it himself.”

Ten Hag was, however, frustrated that his side could not extend their home winning streak to 14 games in all competitions.

“I have mixed feelings. If you are 2-0 down, it may be wrong to be disappointed, but on the other hand you have to win this game when you see … you create so many chances. But if you start each half the way we did, it is unacceptable.”

Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side wasted a host of chances to level in the first half, before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period as Raphael Varane put through his own net to double the visitors’ advantage.

However, in-form Marcus Rashford headed the hosts back into the match in the 62nd minute and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Reuters