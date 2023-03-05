US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Big moment, big player. Calm as you like from Iqraam Rayners😎#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne #DStvPrempic.twitter.com/Rsh9klX1g7— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 5, 2023
Stellenbosch halt Sundowns run of victories
Home side hold champions to a draw in the wet
Mamelodi Sundowns’ record 15-match league winning run was brought to an end by a fired-up Stellenbosch FC in an exciting 1-1 Premiership clash at a wet Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena rested a number of frontline players. Reyaad Pieterse got a rare start in goal, with Kennedy Mweene on the bench. The 18-year-old development product Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi made a debut in midfield.
League leaders Sundowns came up against a fired-up Stellenbosch as the Brazilians battled in the rain.
Mokwena brought on Cassius Mailula, Aubrey Modiba and Sipho Mbule just past the hour and two combined for what seemed a decisive goal. Mailula’s strike from Modiba’s free-kick put Downs ahead in the 77th minute.
But Stellies had created a host of chances and deserved their 87th-minute equaliser from the spot by Iqraam Rayners, Mbule having conceded the penalty.
From the start Stellenbosch came out keyed up to match Sundowns blow for blow on the front foot.
The Brazilians seemed surprised and were out of sorts, allowing the home team to please the supporters who braved the conditions as they dominated the opening half.
Stellenbosch had a number of chances in the first half which they failed to convert while Sundowns came out stronger after the break but both defences stood firm, giving little away.
In just the third minute the dangerous wing combination of Devon Titus and Junior Mendieta troubled Downs, the former chipping from the right corner of the box and the latter producing a bicycle kick at goal.
Titus struck over from an awkward angle on the right of the box. The winger again teased at the right corner of Downs’ area and this time squared to Mendieta, who forced a diving stop from Pieterse.
Left-back Fawaaz Basadien’s set pieces also troubled Downs. A free-kick to the far post was headed by Grant Kekana to Mendieta in the box who directed his half-volley past the top-left corner.
Stellies began the second half with another chance as Adams forced a save from Pieterse with a low volley.
Mokwena rung changes in the 65th minute, including in-form forward Mailula coming on for Morena. Modiba and Mbule replaced Terrence Mashego and Nkosi.
Soon the changes brought results. First Mbule had a nervous moment giving the ball away in front of his own area but recovered to make a challenge on youngster Antonio van Wyk.
Moments later Mailula did what he was brought on for. Modiba’s free-kick from the left was headed groundwards by Peter Shalulile and Mailula pounced on the loose ball and finished past Sage Stephens.
Mbule clattered down pacy wing Qobolwakhe Sibande on the left of the box as referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot. Rayners struck to the right of Pieterse for the equaliser.
