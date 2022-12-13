Sport / Soccer

Why some South Africans will not be backing Morocco

Whether perceived or real, Morocco has at times been seen as choosing an identity based on what is convenient

13 December 2022 - 15:35 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Morocco coach Walid Regragui is held aloft by his players at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: MIKE HEWITT/FIFA VIA GETTY IMAGES
Morocco coach Walid Regragui is held aloft by his players at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture: MIKE HEWITT/FIFA VIA GETTY IMAGES

When Morocco take on France in the World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday night, a significant number of South Africans will not support the North Africans.

The Atlas Lions beat Portugal last week to become the first African nation to reach the semifinal stage of the World Cup, sparking joyous celebrations in North Africa, the Middle East and the Arab world.

Here are four reasons why some South Africans will not be supporting Morocco:

Dispute over Western Sahara

SA and Morocco have a long-running feud about the political status of the Western Sahara, an area Morocco claims as its southern province but SA recognises as independent. The situation has created a frosty relationship between the countries, and many South Africans are sympathetic to the cause of Western Sahara, much like they are to Palestinians in their relationship with Israel. 

Morocco is perceived as identifying more with Europe than Africa

It is believed about 5-million Moroccans live abroad, mainly in European countries such as France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. In the squad at the World Cup, 14 of the 26 players were born abroad, the highest proportion for any team in Qatar.

Whether perceived or real, Morocco has at times been seen as choosing either an Arab or an African identity, or even gravitating towards aligning with a European outlook, when that is most convenient, which can rub Sub-Saharan Africans the wrong way. 

Morocco allegedly portrayed SA as filled with crime and HIV

When SA was preparing to host the 2010 World Cup, Morocco, which also bid to host the tournament, was among countries that cast doubt on the country’s capability to host the tournament, allegedly citing high levels of crime and a high prevalence of HIV/Aids.

Morocco has denied SA athletes entry

In 2019, the Royal Moroccan Athletics Federation banned former Olympic champion Caster Semenya from competing in the Diamond League 800m in the country. Semenya was denied entry to compete despite Switzerland’s highest court finding the athlete fit to run at the time.

In 2021 Kaizer Chiefs were refused entry into Morocco to play a Caf Champions League match due to restrictions relating to Covid-19.

PATRICE RASSOU: Investment lessons from the World Cup

Teams at the World Cup are now playing more defensively and this would be equivalent to your fund manager waiting patiently for opportunities
Opinion
2 days ago

Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shoot-out

Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Sport
1 week ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Qatar 2022 has been a good World Cup for Africa

Unlike in Russia when gloom pervaded African football after the early exit of its five teams, this time there is hope that better days lie ahead
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why some South Africans will not be backing ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Australia to launch short-format golf event
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Matthew Sates wins SA’s developed countries title ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
France are favourites but Morocco eye another ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Boland to start for Australia, Neser dropped for ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

France are favourites but Morocco eye another knockout punch

Sport / Soccer

PATRICE RASSOU: Investment lessons from the World Cup

Opinion

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Qatar 2022 has been a good World Cup for Africa

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.