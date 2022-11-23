Clash of young guns as England take on US

JSE gains, though investors’ focus is firmly on Thursday’s interest rate announcement by Monetary Policy Committee
High rate of demographic growth and urbanisation will be a curse without funding
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Borno governor calls for help after Islamic State-aligned group raids town declared safe in May
Winner of 2021 event compelled to defend his title in Houghton
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
If you’re good enough, you’re old enough, so the saying goes, and the young guns of England and the US added credence to that theory with eye-catching performances in their opening games at the World Cup this week.
On Friday, the two nations meet in Al Khor where England’s Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka will try to match the levels they reached in a 6-2 victory over Iran which put Gareth Southgate’s side in command of Group B.
England have yet to beat the US in World Cup meetings, suffering an unthinkable loss in 1950 that was regarded at the time as a national humiliation and playing out a 1-1 draw in SA in 2010.
But they will be oozing confidence after an emphatic return to form in their opening rout of Iran after a six-match winless streak, a game in which 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham scored the opener and 21-year-old Saka struck twice.
It was exactly the start England needed and the way they went about their business, with Bellingham at the heart of everything, was a breath of fresh air for fans who had begun to question whether Southgate was the man for the job.
Despite the soaring confidence England will be extremely mindful of Gregg Berhalter’s callow American squad who, with an average age of 25, are the second youngest of the 32 nations assembled in Qatar after Ghana.
Timothy Weah scored a goal his illustrious father George would have been proud of to give the US the lead over Wales, while fellow 22-year-old Sergino Dest and 19-year-old Yunus Musah also impressed on their World Cup bows.
Not having qualified in 2018, Berhalter, like Southgate, has put his faith in youth and is being rewarded, even if there was a sense of disappointment that a team which began with 11 World Cup debutants against Wales could not see out the victory.
Some of his players looked fatigued by the end but asked if he needed to lift his players, Berhalter said: “We get to play one of the teams we think are one of the favourites for the tournament and I don’t think there’s going to be many tired players come Friday.”
Southgate said he did not enjoy the latter stages of England’s thrashing of Iran, annoyed that his side had switched off and conceded a couple of goals.
But England have arguably been the most impressive team so far in the early days of the tournament, with Southgate loosening the shackles and letting his side run free against Iran with five players on the scoresheet.
An athletic US will be a far harder nut to crack though with several of their players seasoned Premier League performers such as Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic and Leeds United youngster Brenden Aaronson.
“We need to be better than we were [versus Iran] against the US because they will be coming for us full throttle. We will have to reset,” Southgate said.
England, who have won eight of their 11 meetings with the US yet never in a competitive game, have a slight worry over captain Harry Kane’s ankle but could have defender Kyle Walker back in contention on Friday, although midfielder James Maddison is still troubled by a knee injury.
Reuters
