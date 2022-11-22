Tenacious Tunisia hold Danes to a scoreless draw

Opec+ meet on December 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Approval by MPs would offer important support for current administration at the party’s national elective conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow by 0.4%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Economic Outlook report says global growth is expected to fall from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2023
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
Al Rayyan — Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Against a backdrop of raucous noise provided by the thousands of Tunisian fans in the stands, Issam Jebali had a goal ruled out for offside in the 23rd minute, but it was Denmark who provided most of the attacking football in the first half.
The Danes upped the tempo in the second, with Christian Eriksen firing a rasping left-foot shot that was saved by goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen in the 69th minute, and Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a header from the resulting corner.
Tunisia defended resolutely and threatened on the counter as the Danes struggled to break them down, and in the end their fans were delighted with a point that sets them up for their next game against Australia, while Denmark face France.
Reuters
Tenacious Tunisia hold Danes to a scoreless draw
Tunisia to face Australia and Denmark take on France in next round
