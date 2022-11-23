Croatia and Morocco clash ends in goalless draw

JSE gains, though investors’ focus is firmly on Thursday’s interest rate announcement by Monetary Policy Committee
High rate of demographic growth and urbanisation will be a curse without funding
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Borno governor calls for help after Islamic State-aligned group raids town declared safe in May
Winner of 2021 event compelled to defend his title in Houghton
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Al Khor — Croatia’s World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start with a 0-0 draw against a battling Morocco on Wednesday as the 2018 runners-up lacked the punch of the side that went so close in Russia.
Chances were at a premium at Al Bayt Stadium as an even Group F contest produced little goalmouth action, and ended in the third goalless draw in nine games at the World Cup so far.
There were glimpses of goal for both sides, with Nikola Vlasic going close for Croatia at the end of the first half, while Noussair Mazraoui had a header saved for Morocco.
Croatia will now turn their attention to their game against Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will face Belgium.
Croatia’s best moments predictably hinged on Luka Modric, who was given the freedom of the park, floating effortlessly from back to front, with football’s traditional midfield roles seeming not to apply to Croatia’s captain.
One minute he was patrolling in front of his back four, the next hanging off the shoulder of Andrej Kramaric up front, but always looking to open up the North Africans, whether he was hovering at right back or hunting further forward.
Morocco looked principally to Hakim Ziyech for inspiration and the Chelsea winger, recalled to the squad after coach Walid Regragui’s appointment, was their most dangerous attacking outlet in the early stages, though his good work lacked an end product.
While the encounter was low on action it was at least high on intensity, as both sides battled for midfield supremacy, but the first half ended with neither goal really threatened until the closing moments when Vlasic’s low effort was saved by Yassine Bounou.
There was more action in the first five minutes of the second half when Morocco had raucous appeals for a penalty waved away after Sofiane Boufal’s shot appeared to hit Dejan Lovren’s arm, seconds before Mazraoui’s header was saved by Dominik Livakovic.
Moments later, Lovren’s effort on the slide at the other end was blocked by Sofyan Amrabat, but that was about as good as it got for Croatia until centre back Josko Gvardiol’s header went wide in the 80th minute.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Croatia and Morocco clash ends in goalless draw
North Africans hold the 2018 runners-up in a tight match that taxes both sides
Al Khor — Croatia’s World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start with a 0-0 draw against a battling Morocco on Wednesday as the 2018 runners-up lacked the punch of the side that went so close in Russia.
Chances were at a premium at Al Bayt Stadium as an even Group F contest produced little goalmouth action, and ended in the third goalless draw in nine games at the World Cup so far.
There were glimpses of goal for both sides, with Nikola Vlasic going close for Croatia at the end of the first half, while Noussair Mazraoui had a header saved for Morocco.
Croatia will now turn their attention to their game against Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will face Belgium.
Croatia’s best moments predictably hinged on Luka Modric, who was given the freedom of the park, floating effortlessly from back to front, with football’s traditional midfield roles seeming not to apply to Croatia’s captain.
One minute he was patrolling in front of his back four, the next hanging off the shoulder of Andrej Kramaric up front, but always looking to open up the North Africans, whether he was hovering at right back or hunting further forward.
Morocco looked principally to Hakim Ziyech for inspiration and the Chelsea winger, recalled to the squad after coach Walid Regragui’s appointment, was their most dangerous attacking outlet in the early stages, though his good work lacked an end product.
While the encounter was low on action it was at least high on intensity, as both sides battled for midfield supremacy, but the first half ended with neither goal really threatened until the closing moments when Vlasic’s low effort was saved by Yassine Bounou.
There was more action in the first five minutes of the second half when Morocco had raucous appeals for a penalty waved away after Sofiane Boufal’s shot appeared to hit Dejan Lovren’s arm, seconds before Mazraoui’s header was saved by Dominik Livakovic.
Moments later, Lovren’s effort on the slide at the other end was blocked by Sofyan Amrabat, but that was about as good as it got for Croatia until centre back Josko Gvardiol’s header went wide in the 80th minute.
Reuters
Portugal shadowed by Ronaldo as they take on Ghana
Tenacious Tunisia hold Danes to a scoreless draw
Saudi Arabia end Argentina’s unbeaten run in scorching display
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Japanese apprentices out to upstage German masters
Odds-on favourite Brazil face strong Serbia in World Cup opener
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Without Mane even Senegal will battle to survive World Cup first ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.