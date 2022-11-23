Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
LETTER: Qatar has an abysmal rights record
The World Cup host mistreats workers and visitors, and women are second-class citizens
Not only does Qatar abuse workers, it is hell-bent on abusing visitors as well (“Migrant workers in Qatar see fruit of their Fifa labour from afar”, November 21).
I have just seen reports that it will not allow any kosher food or kosher cooking during the Fifa World Cup, and will certainly not allow any form of Jewish prayer. Imagine if any other country did that to any other religion. There would be an international outcry.
Furthermore, as we enter into the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, it should be noted that Qatar treats its women as second-class citizens. Women have few rights, if any at all.
Michael Bagraim
Cape Town
