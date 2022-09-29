John Deere Financial expands services to offer innovative and tailored solutions
The company gives clients access to market-leading solutions, the latest technology support and flexible financing for their agriculture needs
John Deere Financial has always strived to offer sound financial solutions to clients and they proved their commitment when they allowed clients to purchase their first ploughs on credit.
The service has since expanded but, at heart, the company still works to give clients innovative and tailored solutions.
“Until 2013, most countries outside SA offered no asset finance for agricultural equipment,” says Antois van der Westhuizen, MD at John Deere Financial. “This changed when the company and its alliance partners expanded to seven African countries. Today, JDF offers financing in 19 countries outside SA.”
Building on this legacy, the company is stepping into the future and giving clients access to market-leading finance solutions and an excellent support structure as financing needs to make sense for the client’s circumstances. Agriculture has a unique cash flow cycle, which is why John Deere Financial offers flexible financing.
“Technology advances in banking and agriculture give us the opportunity to think differently about agricultural financing. We know attractive interest rates alone aren’t a strong enough motivator to finance through JDF. We need to be an enabler for farmers, not just a financier, providing the best solutions at a good price through a seamless process.”
John Deere Financial allows clients to access the latest technology and make their operations as efficient as possible. Effective mechanisation in agriculture is crucial to driving increased production and food security. Equipment leases allow clients to preserve their capital, adapt to seasonal workloads and work with the latest technology on offer.
By focusing on services, internalising essential processes and incorporating the latest technology, John Deere Financial can now make financing faster and more convenient.
Clients and dealers can initiate and apply for financing with ease and access a spectrum of products. The financial application process is streamlined through electronic signatures on contracts and certain security documents, which increase convenience and improve turnaround times.
To provide a complete service, finance products and best-in-class interest rates have to be paired with strong relationships.
“John Deere Financial has increased the sales and support staff to handle larger volumes. Everyone, from management to specialists and the back-office team, works to give clients the most efficient service.”
John Deere Financial specialists in future will focus their attention on guiding clients on their financing decisions. They will become the farmers' trusted advisors, listening to their needs and developing personalised solutions.
The company is one of the largest providers of financial services to agriculture, turf, construction and forestry customers, supporting the sale of John Deere equipment globally.
“We continue to refine and adapt our service so our clients can do what they do best. We listen to our customers to reinvent financing experiences, driving world-class support and leading technology, backed by strong relationships. This is how John Deere Financial runs so that customers can leap forward in life.”
This article was paid for by John Deere Financial.