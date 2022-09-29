John Deere Financial expands services to offer innovative and tailored solutions

John Deere Financial has always strived to offer sound financial solutions to clients and they proved their commitment when they allowed clients to purchase their first ploughs on credit.

The service has since expanded but, at heart, the company still works to give clients innovative and tailored solutions.

“Until 2013, most countries outside SA offered no asset finance for agricultural equipment,” says Antois van der Westhuizen, MD at John Deere Financial. “This changed when the company and its alliance partners expanded to seven African countries. Today, JDF offers financing in 19 countries outside SA.”

Building on this legacy, the company is stepping into the future and giving clients access to market-leading finance solutions and an excellent support structure as financing needs to make sense for the client’s circumstances. Agriculture has a unique cash flow cycle, which is why John Deere Financial offers flexible financing.

“Technology advances in banking and agriculture give us the opportunity to think differently about agricultural financing. We know attractive interest rates alone aren’t a strong enough motivator to finance through JDF. We need to be an enabler for farmers, not just a financier, providing the best solutions at a good price through a seamless process.”