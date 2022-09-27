×

Sport / Soccer

Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair against Botswana

SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night

27 September 2022 - 20:28 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Teboho Mokoena. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Teboho Mokoena. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA

From dishing out an entertaining performance against Sierra Leone at the weekend, Bafana Bafana went on to deliver a mediocre display a few days later in a dull 1-0 victory over Botswana.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal in the first half as SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

As promised, Bafana coach Hugo Broos started the match with a different starting line-up compared with the game against Sierra Leone on Saturday at the same venue.

Against Leone Stars, Bafana recorded a convincing 4-0 victory, Broos’s biggest win as SA coach.

Broos handed debuts to Pule Mmodi, Ashley du Preez and Siyanda Msani.

Before the first game, the coach had made it clear he wanted to give every player in camp a chance to play.

Mokoena opened the scoring after 38 minutes, bringing some life to what had been a dull opening half.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder scored through a low free kick as the hosts took the lead.

Other than Mokoena, Du Preez is the other player who had a chance to find the back of the net but failed to control the ball with no goalkeeper to beat midway through the first half.

The second half was a little better from both sides as they made efforts to attack with some intent.

Botswana almost found an equaliser when Mosha Gailaolwe broke out and was able to go past Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, but defender Rushine de Reuck was there to spare the goalie blushes.

The Zebras would also feel that luck was not on their side as Tumisang Orebonye hit the woodwork during the referee’s optional time.

