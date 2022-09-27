Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair against Botswana

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF objections over objectivity
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Sharp fall in second quarter’s formal employment is in line with the GDP contraction of 0.7% in that quarter
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
From dishing out an entertaining performance against Sierra Leone at the weekend, Bafana Bafana went on to deliver a mediocre display a few days later in a dull 1-0 victory over Botswana.
Midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal in the first half as SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
As promised, Bafana coach Hugo Broos started the match with a different starting line-up compared with the game against Sierra Leone on Saturday at the same venue.
Against Leone Stars, Bafana recorded a convincing 4-0 victory, Broos’s biggest win as SA coach.
Broos handed debuts to Pule Mmodi, Ashley du Preez and Siyanda Msani.
Before the first game, the coach had made it clear he wanted to give every player in camp a chance to play.
Mokoena opened the scoring after 38 minutes, bringing some life to what had been a dull opening half.
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder scored through a low free kick as the hosts took the lead.
Other than Mokoena, Du Preez is the other player who had a chance to find the back of the net but failed to control the ball with no goalkeeper to beat midway through the first half.
The second half was a little better from both sides as they made efforts to attack with some intent.
Botswana almost found an equaliser when Mosha Gailaolwe broke out and was able to go past Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, but defender Rushine de Reuck was there to spare the goalie blushes.
The Zebras would also feel that luck was not on their side as Tumisang Orebonye hit the woodwork during the referee’s optional time.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair against Botswana
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
From dishing out an entertaining performance against Sierra Leone at the weekend, Bafana Bafana went on to deliver a mediocre display a few days later in a dull 1-0 victory over Botswana.
Midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal in the first half as SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
As promised, Bafana coach Hugo Broos started the match with a different starting line-up compared with the game against Sierra Leone on Saturday at the same venue.
Against Leone Stars, Bafana recorded a convincing 4-0 victory, Broos’s biggest win as SA coach.
Broos handed debuts to Pule Mmodi, Ashley du Preez and Siyanda Msani.
Before the first game, the coach had made it clear he wanted to give every player in camp a chance to play.
Mokoena opened the scoring after 38 minutes, bringing some life to what had been a dull opening half.
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder scored through a low free kick as the hosts took the lead.
Other than Mokoena, Du Preez is the other player who had a chance to find the back of the net but failed to control the ball with no goalkeeper to beat midway through the first half.
The second half was a little better from both sides as they made efforts to attack with some intent.
Botswana almost found an equaliser when Mosha Gailaolwe broke out and was able to go past Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, but defender Rushine de Reuck was there to spare the goalie blushes.
The Zebras would also feel that luck was not on their side as Tumisang Orebonye hit the woodwork during the referee’s optional time.
Bavuma focuses on job at hand in India
Jaque Fourie praises Lions for turnaround in defence
Southgate’s loyalty to be tested by Maguire dilemma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bok supporters put those of dull Bafana to shame
Bafana coach Hugo Broos changes his mind about Themba Zwane
Zwane believes Broos’ style of play suits him
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.