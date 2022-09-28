Broos fumes over not being able to speak with PSL coaches

The foreign investors Britain sorely needs are perplexed as Liz Truss goes for broke
Bafana mentor vows next Fifa break in November will be last time he tries to arrange meeting
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has threatened that the next Fifa break in November will be the last time he tries to have a meeting with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches.
The straight-talking Broos reiterated after Bafana huffed and puffed to a 1-0 win over 146th-ranked Botswana in their international friendly at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening that it is not his fault the long overdue meeting has not taken place.
“You know the story about the meeting with PSL coaches; already it has been one year I have been trying to see them and every time it is the league who said no‚” Broos fumed.
“You know the story of what happened in December; they didn’t even send my letter to the clubs. I was disappointed that I didn’t have an answer from the coaches, but they didn’t receive my letter.”
This is not the first time Broos has launched a broadside at the PSL for allegedly failing to acknowledge his requests for a meeting with the clubs and coaches to discuss issues that could help Bafana.
In March‚ Broos expressed unhappiness that he could not meet the coaches in January.
At the time‚ PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said she did not want to venture into responding to the coach’s allegations through the media. SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the matter was receiving attention.
“So everybody knows that story here and it is not my fault that I can’t see the coaches. I will try again now for the last time in November and if I can’t succeed to this meeting with the coaches then it is finished‚” Broos said on Tuesday night.
“I will not even organise one [after that]. It is finished because I am not a fool. Last year in August was the first time I wanted to see the coaches and I was one month into the job here.
“This is the last time; if I don’t succeed in November then it is finished. You must go to the league and ask why‚ not to me‚ because you always ask me and you know the story.”
Broos fumes over not being able to speak with PSL coaches
