Maphisa-Ngqakula bows to opposition on Phala Phala assessment panel

Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF concerns over objectivity

27 September 2022 - 20:11 Erin Bates

Senior advocate Mahlape Sello, who was the evidence leader at the state capture inquiry, was on Tuesday appointed to replace law professor Richard Calland on a panel that will assess claims of criminal conduct against president Cyril Ramaphosa over the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm.

Sello joins former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and former high court judge Thokozile Masipa on the three-member panel after Calland was removed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula upon pressure from opposition parties...

