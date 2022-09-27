Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF objections over objectivity
Senior advocate Mahlape Sello, who was the evidence leader at the state capture inquiry, was on Tuesday appointed to replace law professor Richard Calland on a panel that will assess claims of criminal conduct against president Cyril Ramaphosa over the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm.
Sello joins former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and former high court judge Thokozile Masipa on the three-member panel after Calland was removed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula upon pressure from opposition parties...
Maphisa-Ngqakula bows to opposition on Phala Phala assessment panel
