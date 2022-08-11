We fear no-one, says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane

Investors anticipate central banks to dial back on September interest-rate hikes due to peaking inflation
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
Some of the employees of the arms manufacturer have not been paid for more than two years
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Group core profit rose 15.1% in MTN's half-year, despite data prices falling more than a fifth, and its looking to fund its network rollout
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Crimea blasts suggest Ukraine has new long-range strike capability, while both sides trade accusations over shelling of nuclear plant
Players told to express themselves and not think about losing during Sundowns clash on Saturday
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Amakhosi may not be where they want to be, but they fear no-one as they prepare to face wounded Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns will host Chiefs in a blockbuster league meeting at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
Zwane’s men head to the clash right after an emphatic 3-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Masandawana were stunned 1-0 by TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
Sundowns are probably the most feared side in the PSL because they have dominated domestic football over the past five seasons.
Zwane said it will be important for his men to play without fear, not just against Sundowns but every team they face, and wants his players to understand mistakes will happen.
“We don’t have fear. We fear no-one. If we are going to go to that game and be afraid to make mistakes, we are not going to improve.
“We have a long way to go, this will be our third game. So if we start thinking about losing games now, we are going to lose [some games], but if we have to go out there we will go and express ourselves.
“They [Sundowns] also have their shortcomings as a club. We will look at those loopholes and punish them.”
To conquer Sundowns, Zwane believes besides playing without fear, they need to make sure they don’t allow the Tshwane giants to have too much ball.
“If you are going to allow them to be on the board more often and dictate terms, you are going to get tired and they will punish you.
“At the end of the day, you are going to look like you don’t know whether you are coming or going.
“We have to make sure the game is evenly balanced and we pose a threat to them as well.
“They’ve got good technical stuff, a very good squad and depth as well. But we are going out there to play like Kaizer Chiefs, not to think who we are playing against.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
We fear no-one, says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane
Players told to express themselves and not think about losing during Sundowns clash on Saturday
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Amakhosi may not be where they want to be, but they fear no-one as they prepare to face wounded Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns will host Chiefs in a blockbuster league meeting at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
Zwane’s men head to the clash right after an emphatic 3-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Masandawana were stunned 1-0 by TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
Sundowns are probably the most feared side in the PSL because they have dominated domestic football over the past five seasons.
Zwane said it will be important for his men to play without fear, not just against Sundowns but every team they face, and wants his players to understand mistakes will happen.
“We don’t have fear. We fear no-one. If we are going to go to that game and be afraid to make mistakes, we are not going to improve.
“We have a long way to go, this will be our third game. So if we start thinking about losing games now, we are going to lose [some games], but if we have to go out there we will go and express ourselves.
“They [Sundowns] also have their shortcomings as a club. We will look at those loopholes and punish them.”
To conquer Sundowns, Zwane believes besides playing without fear, they need to make sure they don’t allow the Tshwane giants to have too much ball.
“If you are going to allow them to be on the board more often and dictate terms, you are going to get tired and they will punish you.
“At the end of the day, you are going to look like you don’t know whether you are coming or going.
“We have to make sure the game is evenly balanced and we pose a threat to them as well.
“They’ve got good technical stuff, a very good squad and depth as well. But we are going out there to play like Kaizer Chiefs, not to think who we are playing against.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
With Eintracht’s Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances
Galaxy coach warns players not to get too excited after Sundowns win
Caf unveils plans for African Super League to start next August
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Spotlight on diaspora players as African teams prepare for World ...
Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton
Chiefs striker Billiat upbeat ahead of new season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.