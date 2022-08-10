×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Caf unveils plans for African Super League to start next August

10 August 2022 - 17:02 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) launched a new club Super League concept on Wednesday which it says will usher in a new era of prosperity for football on the continent, but final details about its structure and funding have yet to be confirmed.          

The plan will see 24 as yet unnamed clubs from 16 countries compete in the pan-African competition that is targeted to start in August 2023, and which has been described by Caf president Patrice Motsepe as the “most fundamental intervention to the significant improvement of the quality of football in Africa”.

The competition will have $100m in prize money with $11.6m for the winner. One of the spin-offs will be a solidarity fund that will see each of the 54 member associations of Caf receive $1m a year towards football development.

“The African Super League represents the very best on the continent and we have seen a big appetite from investors to be involved in this project,” Motsepe said at a news conference at the organisation’s general assembly in Arusha in Tanzania.

“The intention is for kickoff in August 2023, and over the next few months there will be a process of engagement with various stakeholders. We will also explain to domestic competitions how this will affect their fixtures. At the end of the day, the future of club football is based on commercial competitiveness. The face of African football will never be the same again.”

Motsepe was flanked by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who had first mooted the concept at a Caf seminar in February 2020.

“There is a huge will to invest in a project like this, which will give a new visibility to African football,” Infantino said on Wednesday. “The growth of African club and national team football contributes to the growth of world football. The competition will benefit every country, not just with the solidarity payment but [with] the exposure for African football.”

The Super League will play a pool competition first, divided into three groups of eight clubs, before the majority of teams move on to an American-style playoff system, including wild-card berths.

Caf will continue with its club showpiece Champions League but officials said there are plans to revert to a two-legged knockout competition, dispensing with the group phase.

Caf’s plan follows a failed attempt by 12 European clubs to form a Super League in April 2021, which was ditched after a backlash from fans.

Reuters

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Spotlight on diaspora players as African teams prepare for World Cup

While North African countries have previously scoured Europe for talent, this time it’s Ghana hoping to bolster their ranks
Sport
22 hours ago

Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

For the supporters, nothing appears to have changed at Old Trafford since last season
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs striker Billiat upbeat ahead of new season

Club legend Arthur Zwane will begin his tenure as head coach of Amakhosi, assisted by Dillon Sheppard
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former top umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Kiwis know where they must improve against Boks, ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Women outperform men in SA’s worst Commonwealth ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Vermeulen to start against All Blacks‚ Malherbe ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Buhai doffs cap to mental coach for Women’s ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Chiefs striker Billiat upbeat ahead of new season

Sport / Soccer

New Arsenal signing Jesus needs time to adapt, says Arteta

Sport / Soccer

Koulibaly tells Napoli owner to show respect over Afcon comments

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.