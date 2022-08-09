Market data including bonds and fuel prices
As Africa’s five representatives at this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up their preparations for the 22nd edition of the tournament, the spotlight has fallen on the recruitment of players from the diaspora, particularly those born in Europe, who could strengthen the respective teams.
Before the 2018 tournament in Russia, Morocco and Tunisia went on a serious recruitment drive with the Atlas Lions in particular managing to convince players born in Spain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium to commit to the country where their parents or grandparents were born...
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Spotlight on diaspora players as African teams prepare for World Cup
While North African countries have previously scoured Europe for talent, this time it is Ghana hoping to bolster their ranks
