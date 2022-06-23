Pirates release stalwart Nyauza

Orlando Pirates have agreed terms for attacking midfielder Linda Mntambo to join Sekhukhune United while eight-year defensive servant Ntsikelelo Nyauza is being released.

Mntambo’s departure might not come as a surprise as, despite some promising performances in patches, the former Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United player battled to nail down a regular first-team place. He played 10 Premiership matches in 2018-2019 and 11, 17 and 10 in the next three seasons.

But Nyauza’s exit might raise some eyebrows as he was a defensive stalwart for Bucs, playing 24, 23 and 20 league matches in their past three campaigns in the Premier League.

At 32 and 33 respectively, though, the pair’s ages would have played a role in Bucs’ decision.