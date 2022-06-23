Teen footballer snapped up by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency

Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star Luphumlo Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with international talent management agency Roc Nation.

Founded by US rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2008, Roc Nation has signed deals with a number of SA sports stars and partnerships with teams including the Sharks and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having previously signed with mostly high-profile rugby players, Roc Nation Sports International said the deal with Sifumba, 16, “is part of the agency’s ever-evolving strategy to sign young sportsmen and women at the early stages of their careers, in addition to expanding its footprint in Africa”.

“Sifumba also becomes the first footballer from SA to join Roc Nation Sports International [RNSI], with RNSI’s overseas roster including European superstars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Tyrone Mings,” Roc Nation said.