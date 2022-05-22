×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Man City fight back to beat Villa and win title in pulsating final day

City fans celebrate fourth Premier League title in five years

22 May 2022 - 20:19 Simon Evans
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, May 22 2022. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with Gabriel Jesus, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, May 22 2022. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Manchester — Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday but nearly let the trophy slip from their hands, coming back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa with three goals inside an electrifying five minutes late in the second half.

After an afternoon of high nerves, laced with fear of Liverpool pipping them to the title at the post, relieved and jubilant City fans poured on to the field at the final whistle.

The day was set up for a party and there was a relaxed mood around the ground before kickoff. But that was soon to change as Villa, managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, provided a twist in the storyline.

Matty Cash put Villa in front in the 37th minute with a fine header from a Lucas Digne cross from the left flank, and the mood in the stadium instantly changed.

City were far from their fluent best, lacking finesse as they piled on the pressure in search of a leveller but rarely troubling Villa keeper Robin Olsen.

The edgy mood among the home fans turned to desperation after Philippe Coutinho then doubled the lead for Villa with a goal of pure simplicity.

Ollie Watkins headed on from a long Olsen goal kick, and the former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho produced a brilliant first touch to cut inside and then drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool were level with Wolves at the time of Coutinho’s goal, but City knew that a goal for Juergen Klopp’s side could now take the title away from them.

But then came the City comeback blitz that sealed the title regardless of events at Anfield.

Two substitutes combined for the first, with Ilkay Gundogan heading in a Raheem Sterling cross at the back post in the 76th minute.

Halftime substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the left flank, then showed composure to pull back to Rodri, and the Spaniard delivered a pinpoint finish side-footing into the bottom corner from 20m out.

The title-winning goal came in the 81st minute when De Bruyne whipped in a low cross to Gundogan, who tapped in from close range, sending the crowd into rapturous delight.

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably secured the fourth Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich City while north London rivals Arsenal had to settle for fifth spot despite crushing Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley were relegated after they lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle United while Leeds United secured survival with a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Norwich and Watford had already been relegated before the final day. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stormers will fancy chances, but Bulls uneasy ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Six medals for SA on opening day of Mare Nostrum ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Girmay exits Giro with injury sustained while ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Phil Mickelson’s comments put players off ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Milan clubs primed for dramatic finale
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

All SA should wish that Pirates bring it home, says Sundowns coach

Sport / Soccer

Klopp hopes for Liverpool title but isn’t holding his breath

Sport / Soccer

Celebrations in sight for Man City, woe for Everton

Sport / Soccer

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Super Eagles’ plummet a metaphor for Nigeria’s malaise

Opinion / Columnists

Man City close in on title but wary of West Ham

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.