Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns’ technical team has collected as much information as possible before their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against Botshabelo amateurs Mathaithai.

Sundowns host the third-tier side‚ who play in the Free State ABC Motsepe provincial league‚ at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday (kickoff 6pm).

“We’re looking forward to it and have tried to collect as much information as possible and tried to profile them‚” Mokwena said.

Downs’ co-coach is known for leaving no stone unturned in his profiling of opponents‚ especially those who campaign outside the premiership‚ and it was no different for the team from Botshabelo.

Mokwena pointed out Mathaithai are fourth on their log, 11 points behind leaders De General FC.

“They have 15 points and De General are on 26‚ so the situation is complex for them in their league. But maybe with a bit more focus on their cup run‚ they have managed to do well to get to this stage.”

Mokwena said Mathaithai have good individual players‚ play a 4-3-2-1 formation with a pivot and start their build-ups from the back.

Mathaithai eased past fellow ABC Motsepe amateurs Northern Cape Professionals in the last-32 away in Kimberley.

Mokwena highlighted players that could cause Sundowns problems. “They’ve got a good goalkeeper in Mbali Tshabalala‚ confident on the ball‚ industrious and aggressive in initiating build-up play. He’s comfortable with his distribution.

“One of their best players is probably jersey No 77 [Centropain Seepamore]. He used to play for Vasco da Gama and Bloemfontein Celtic and got a couple of caps for the SA under-23 team.

“He’s more experienced now as he is over 30‚ but still you can see his versatility in being able to help them play as a ‘9’‚ as a ‘10’ and sometimes even as one of the double ‘8s’.”

Mokwena said Mathaithai have a fast attack.

“They’ve got a boy called ‘Rashford’‚ the jersey No 11 [Thabang Mabenyane]‚ who is their focal point. He is quick and aggressive and looks to play behind the strikers.

“He takes wing play a lot and his crossing ability for that type of a role is not so bad.

“They’ve got Teboho ‘Simunye’ Modise‚ the jersey No 10‚ who I think is probably one of their most dangerous players. He is aggressive in his dribbling and gets into the final third more.

“They are a good team‚ a team that we tried to work on a lot last night to gather information.”

Mokwena said he took time to watch Mathaithai’s 1-0 win on Sunday against Kovsies FC.

“They changed and rested a couple of key players yesterday‚ but OK‚ hopefully the information that we have collected comes in handy for us to be able to win the match tomorrow.”