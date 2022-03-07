LETTER: How our cities can enable better services

Mike Muller calls for more analysis and debate about what norms and standards of water supply are feasible as we plan for the future (“There are no water supply backlogs — just difficult decisions”, March 3).

This is a vital discussion for all our public services (including housing and education) to meet our constitutional obligations in an era of resource constraint. However, it is surprising that Muller makes no mention of urbanisation and its impact on the geographical distribution of the country’s population.

The growing concentration of people in cities and towns presents a valuable opportunity because public services and infrastructure can be provided far more economically than in dispersed, low-density settlements. The “savings” from concentrated provision could then allow for higher norms and standards for households.

Population concentration in cities has other important benefits in terms of enabling economic development, attracting private investment, job creation and revenue generation, all of which would help to fund the water pipes and other social infrastructure required to meet the needs of the growing population.

Prof Ivan Turok

NRF research chair, University of the Free State

