Baxter says Parker does not get the praise he deserves

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Bernard Parker should be praised more after the stalwart’s superb performance in Amakhosi’s victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Parker, who featured in his 30th Soweto derby, played a starring role as Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 win at Orlando Stadium and moved to second spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings.

Defenders Reeve Frosler and Eric Mathoho scored for Chiefs while Pirates’ goal came from Kwame Peprah.

Many Chiefs supporters have made it a habit to criticise 35-year-old Parker for his age, and the veteran is often made a scapegoat when things do not go the club’s way.

Baxter said Parker put in one of his best performances of the season against Pirates, adding it was one of the finest displays he had seen from a PSL player of late.

So the talk about him being too old, we can put that one away for a while because if he plays like that he can get into any team in the PSL,” said Baxter.

He offered a statistic for those who think Parker is too old.

“Bernard ran more than anyone in the team tonight — he ran over 13km,” he said, comparing that to David Beckham’s much praised 12.4km against Greece in a World Cup qualifier.

While Baxter understands that football is a game of opinion, he feels it would be a shame if Parker is not appreciated for the person he is and not just for his fine performance on Saturday.