Chiefs coach Baxter refuses to throw in towel in title race

In spite of some colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceding that Sundowns have virtually wrapped up the title race, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has refused to give up the chase.

Baxter and his Chiefs side are preparing to take on their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Baxter’s counterpart at Pirates, Mandla Ncikazi, apparently said the title race was over after he witnessed his team play to a goalless draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

“I don’t like to comment on what the Pirates coach says, because he is looking at things from a Pirates perspective. I’m not in their camp, I don’t want to validate or not validate what he says,” said Baxter on Thursday.