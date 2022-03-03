Mhango not ruled out for Chiefs derby, says coach

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has not ruled out striker Gabadinho Mhango being part of the Bucs team to face Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Soweto derby, saying “the competition in the starting line-up is completely open”.

But Davids added that, like any other player, the Malawian international would have to fight for his place.

“I don’t like to talk about single players,” Davids offered when asked about Mhango, who has played only 29 minutes in one of the six matches that Bucs have played in all competitions in 2022.

Mhango was expected to return to the Bucs starting XI after scoring three goals while helping Malawi qualify for the last 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

Davids said he could not say if Mhango, who has not scored in four league matches this season, will be part of the squad to tackle Chiefs.

“We treat all our 36 players the same. Definitely not only Mhango but Tshegofatsho Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, who scores every week [in the reserve team] and looks at us saying ‘hey when am I getting my opportunity’?

“It’s about managing the squad. Yes, as you saw in the past couple of matches, he [Mhango] has been in the squad. This is only the signal of his performance in training.

“That’s obviously putting him a step closer and fighting for his place. But so is Mabasa and Radiopane.

“In the past couple of matches, Mhango has been ahead of Mabasa and Radiopane. But they’re working hard, they’re pushing and fighting [Zakhele] Lepasa and [Kwame] Peprah. The competition is strong.

“We deal with all our players the same way, not just the strikers.

“But the player [Bandile Shandu] in that position at the moment is also pushing and doing well. There’s competition throughout the squad. I can send the signal not only to one player but to the entire squad.

“All the players must work hard because that opportunity can come at any time. There are players that have big-match temperament and we know them.”

The best that Bucs can still fight for is second place. On Saturday they face a Chiefs side they have beaten only once, losing four against them in the past five league matches.

Mhango was the best player for Pirates in the 2019-2020 season, finishing as joint top scorer on 16 goals alongside Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, who was playing for Highlands Park at the time. But in the past 18 months he has been battling with form and injuries.