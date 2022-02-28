Premier League talking points: Silverware can fuel a multiple trophy chase for the Reds

London — Winning the League Cup final was probably not top of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wish list, but the nail-biting victory over Chelsea on Sunday could get his squad on a high and hungry for more silverware.

The Reds are six points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, host Norwich in the FA cup this week and have one foot in the Champions League last 16. Though Man City are not going to meekly surrender their lead as illustrated when they ground out an “ugly” win over Everton on Saturday.

These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool cup win can fuel multiple trophy chase: Victory over Chelsea after an incredible penalty shoot-out in the League Cup final on Sunday could be the catalyst to a glorious run-in for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The competition might not have been Klopp’s top priority, but the extra fuel a dramatic Wembley win could give his players could power them to even greater heights.

Klopp says Anfield will be “rocking” this week when they host Norwich City in the FA Cup, then the pursuit of Manchester City in the league continues, as well as the job of finishing off Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16.

Liverpool are on a 10-match winning run in all competitions and a tide of optimism is sweeping through the club.

Manchester City can grind it out: While Manchester City can sweep opposition aside with breathtaking attacking football, Saturday’s win over Everton showed another strength of Pep Guardiola’s side.

By their own standards they were not at their fluent best, the score still goalless after 82 minutes and the title race set to slip out of their control. But they kept probing Everton’s defences and Phil Foden eventually poked home a winner to keep City six points ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

It was not a match to live long in the memory, but it could prove to be a crucial step towards a fourth title in five years.

More to Kane’s game than just goals: Harry Kane is seen by many as an out and out striker, given his impressive Premier League scoring record, but there is so much more to his game than just goals.

The England captain is more than adept at playing the creator too, with his pass for Son Heung-min’s goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s rampant 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday sublime in the extreme.

His all-round display earned special praise from his coach.

“Today on the ball Harry Kane was incredible, with his goals and assists,” Antonio Conte said. “But off the ball I want to highlight his running and following the defenders of Leeds. When your best player is doing this it’s an example to others.”

Cash sends heartfelt message to Polish teammate in Ukraine: Defender Matty Cash went against the rules while celebrating his second goal for Aston Villa in their 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion to send a message of support to Poland teammate Tomasz Kedziora, who is stuck in Ukraine.

Cash was booked for removing his shirt to reveal a hand-written message saying “Tomasz Kedziora + family — stay strong my bro” for the Dynamo Kyiv player, who has not been able to leave the country after Russia’s invasion this week.

Cash’s thoughts were with his teammate but his focus was on the pitch as he controlled a pass from the left and fired a low shot past Robert Sanchez in the 17th minute in a much-needed win for Villa to stay in the race for a top-10 finish.

Dyche’s Burnley trudge towards safety: Burnley’s bid to escape the Premier League relegation zone continued when they scraped to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace to move within a point of the safety zone.

Jeffrey Schlupp’s early opener was cancelled out by a Luka Milivojevic own goal, meaning the Clarets have now lost just one of their last seven league games, with Burnley manager Sean Dyche hailing his side’s mentality.

“I wasn’t too disappointed with the first half. We just didn’t find the true rhythm and the tempo of our game. It was a little lacklustre and we took a bit of time to settle down,” Dyche said.

“But in the second half I thought we put in a real strong display to go and get a result. The response at halftime was terrific and to go about it with such a clear mentality and get the goal, set the tone for us.”

