Kaizer Chiefs at last chance saloon to end trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs are at the last chance saloon to break a drought in silverware extending to seven seasons when they meet TS Galaxy in Saturday’s last-32 Nedbank Cup match at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs were threatening to at least put more pressure on runaway Premier Soccer League (PSL) leaders Mamelodi Sundowns before the bottom fell out of Amakhosi’s league campaign with the outbreak of more than 50 Covid-19 cases at their Naturena headquarters in December.

The club have taken their quest to still play the two fixtures they could not honour to arbitration. But their crippling encounter with the pandemic does appear to have left what was always an outside chance of influencing the title chase adrift.

That leaves the Nedbank Cup for Chiefs to compete for in an effort to win a first trophy since coach Stuart Baxter steered them to a second league and cup double in three years in 2014-2015 in his first stint at the club.

“I think we’ve got to look at the Nedbank Cup as being a target, we’ve got to look at it as being something that we’re in and we have a chance at it,” Baxter said.

Apart from a recovery from their Covid-19 setback, Chiefs used the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break to nurse injured players back to form, key among them strikers Samir Nurković and Leonardo Castro.