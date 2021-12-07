City boss Comitis hopes Kaizer Chiefs field players after lockout fiasco

Cape Town City chair John Comitis says he hopes Kaizer Chiefs “come to their senses” and manage to find 11 players to take the field in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixture against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Comitis said he is sympathetic about the predicament Chiefs are facing, after City were locked out of FNB Stadium on Saturday evening when Amakhosi failed to honour their home fixture due to an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at the Soweto club.

His team had received no correspondence from the PSL about Saturday’s fixture being postponed, Comitis said.

The league executive committee member repeated that Chiefs were sent correspondence from the PSL that their request for the match to be postponed had been declined.

“Nobody’s happy about the situation. This isn’t what football’s about,” Comitis said, referring to events on Saturday.

“But unfortunately we have a league that has rules and it has supplied the rules and issued a letter to Chiefs before the game saying their request for a postponement was not granted.

“It’s got to be business as usual, and we as City have to react accordingly.

“Subsequently, I know the executive committee has attended to review Chiefs’ plight. Unfortunately I’m conflicted so I cannot be in that meeting [on Wednesday].

“The only thing that concerns me is that tomorrow is another game. I hope Chiefs come to their senses and field a team no matter what.”

Comitis said he understands why Chiefs, having decided they could not field a team against City, instructed FNB Stadium to close the gates.

For the gates to open “somebody has to pay the rental for the stadium. And the instruction comes from the home team,” Comitis said.